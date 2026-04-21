'Versatile' WR Prospect Grateful For Patriots Opportunity

Despite growing up in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, Brown wide receiver Ty Pezza didn't grow up a New England Patriots fan.

Instead, a fantasy football draft pick started his fandom of an AFC South team -- "(I) was a Texans fan as a kid from drafting Arian Foster in fantasy," he said. He's a Boston fan in every other sport, but has remained a Houston fan for years.

That didn't matter for Pezza when he got the invite to New England's local pro day on April 7. The wide receiver, who spent four seasons in the Ivy League, was one of three Brown players (wide receiver Solomon Miller and cornerback Elias Archie were the others) to earn invitations. In total, 27 players with ties to the region took part in the workout.

"It was a great experience being able to practice with a bunch of other great players in a similar situation, and to meet and get coached up by an awesome Patriots staff," Pezza told Patriots On SI.

Brown wide receiver Ty Pezza makes an incredible catch against URI. | Contributed by Ty Pezza

Since joining the Bears' receiving corps in 2022, he's put together a productive career that's put him on the New England map. Pezza caught 87 passes, including 46 this past season, for 959 career receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 13 yards per catch in 2025, and was named to the Phil Steele Second Team All-Ivy roster along with six of his teammates. He ran in front of Patriots scouts at Brown's pro day this offseason.

Pezza takes pride in being a "versatile" prospect, and doesn't shy away from the dirty work.

The Patriots Love To Locally Scout This Time Of Year

"I think I’ve put a lot of effort into being a versatile player who can do a lot of different things," Pezza said. "Whether thats making plays down field as a wide out, blocking in the box, or making tackles on special teams."

The Patriots' wide receiver room has been the subject of conversation for quite some time. Will they or won't they trade for AJ Brown? Which player entering a contract season (DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte) could find themselves on the chopping block? Will they draft a rookie in round 1?

Brown wide receiver Ty Pezza carries the ball against Georgetown. | Contributed by Ty Pezza

For Pezza, that won't matter. He's likely going on day three or as an undrafted free agent. He'll have a shot to make an NFL roster through rookie minicamp and a long training camp. He knows that a lot of what is coming isn't known, but Pezza is staying ready regardless.

"I'm Staying Ready For Any Opportunity I Get"

"I’m not too sure what to expect heading into the draft and the next couple weeks," he said. "I’m just making sure I’m staying ready for any opportunity I get."

And even if he ends up putting on a New England jersey in the near future, it won't be tough for the Texans fan. He's still found time to embrace some Patriots legends growing up.

"I definitely loved watching guys like Randy Moss and (Rob) Gronk(owski) when I was younger," Pezza admitted.

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