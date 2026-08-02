Rookie Report: How Have Patriots' 2026 Draft Picks Acclimated?

The New England Patriots now have seven training camp practices under their belt, including three in full pads.

So, how has the team's rookie class looked through its first taste of the NFL?

Let's take a look at each of the Patriots' draft picks, and what we've seen from them so far in camp.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) does a drill with offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Lomu (OT, Utah)

Lomu has had significant work with both the first and second team offenses throughout the spring and summer. The 21-year-old has been New England's next-man-up at right tackle, with veteran Morgan Moses being load managed.

"He's eager to learn," Moses said Monday. "He's a talented guy. He's a smart guy. And then, he's coming in and he's playing a combination of different positions."

So far in training camp, Lomu has worked in team drills solely at right tackle and as a sixth lineman. However, he spent some time at left tackle and at guard during the spring. While his future likely lies as the long-term replacement to Moses, Lomu may currently be the top backup at both tackle spots.

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) celebrates his sack on Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gabe Jacas (EDGE, Illinois)

After reporting to camp late due to a contract dispute, Jacas was placed on the non-football injury list as he recovered from a knee procedure. He practiced on Saturday for the first time with the Patriots, in a limited capacity.

"He loves football," Mike Vrabel said. "He's been itching to get back. He texts me late at night, 'Hey, am I going to practice tomorrow?'"

Jacas turned heads in his first practice when he knocked down outside linebackers coach Mike Smith in a positional drill.

Gabe Jacas is off to a hot start pic.twitter.com/wHCwQDlMJF — Matt Dolloff (@RealMattDolloff) August 1, 2026

New England's second round pick could participate in full team drills for the first time as early as Monday.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) works with a member of the coaching staff during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eli Raridon (TE, Notre Dame)

After Julian Hill suffered a season-ending injury, and CJ Dippre opened camp on the physically unable to perform list, Raridon was quickly been thrown into the fire as the Patriots' second tight end behind Hunter Henry.

"Eli's doing a great job, man" Henry said on Saturday. "He's taking the classroom to the field, learning a lot of things. You can see the game slowing down for him a little bit. Every single time he gets reps, he learns from those reps.

Raridon has been one of the team's standouts in camp, rotating in with both the first and second team offenses. Measuring in at 6'6" and 245 pounds, the 22-year-old's size and athleticism caught the attention of Drake Maye.

"He's a big dude, first off, that can run," Maye said. "I mean, that's pretty cool. And he's smart."

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) makes a catch during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Karon Prunty (CB, Wake Forest)

Prunty has worked primarily with the second-team defense, in a rotation including veteran Kindle Vildor and sophomore Kobee Minor. Prunty's biggest play of camp thus far came on Saturday, when he intercepted Tommy DeVito on a deep throw intended for Cameron Dorner.

"He's steady improving," third-year cornerback Charles Woods said on Friday. "He's starting to talk more now, so that's a good thing."

Although Prunty came into camp as a contender for the Patriots' top backup cornerback, that job has seemingly gone to Woods, who has filled in for an injured Carlton Davis. However, Prunty still tracks to make New England's 53-man roster as the fifth cornerback.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Dametrious Crownover (68) works out during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dametrious Crownover (OT, Texas A&M)

Crownover is currently competing in a crowded tackle room, with Campbell, Moses and Lomu all locks to make the roster. Marcus Bryant and Ronnie Hudson have worked with New England's second-team offense, while Crownover has worked with the third-team.

However, the 24-year-old held his own on Friday in one-on-one blocking drills. His size (6'7", 319 pounds) and physicality may be enough to jump Bryant or Hudson for a roster spot.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Namdi Obiazor (LB, TCU)

It may be an uphill battle for Obiazor to make the 53-man roster, as he currently sits as the Patriots' sixth linebacker--a position where New England would likely only keep four. Obiazor has primarily worked with New England's third-team defense, while undrafted free agent Khalil Jacobs has rotated in with veterans K.J. Britt and Chad Muma on the team's second unit.

"They came in here willing to work, willing to do whatever it takes, open books," veteran Robert Spillane said about Obiazor and Jacobs. "They want to learn. They want to get better. They want to work their craft. And as a veteran, that's all you look for in a young guy."

The 24-year-old also bring value on special teams, a spot which he embraced while at TCU. With impressive preseason play, Obiazor could catapult himself onto the 53-man roster.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Behren Morton (QB, Texas Tech)

Although the Patriots are unlikely to pivot away from Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito as their top two quarterbacks, Morton has looked more comfortable in Josh McDaniels' offense than a typical seventh-round rookie.

"I mean, he can spin it," DeVito said. "He's confident. He's fun to be around. And I'm looking forward to see his progression into the preseason."

The 24-year-old has completed seven of his 12 pass attempts in team drills through three days of fully padded practices and will see significant playing time in the preseason.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Jam Miller (30) makes a catch during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jam Miller (RB, Alabama)

While Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson sit at the top of the room, the Patriots are yet to solidify a third running back. Terrell Jennings may have been the pre-camp favorite for that role, but he opened camp on the non-football injury list and is yet to practice. Lan Larison has since worked as the team's third running back, but Miller has a chance of taking over that spot.

"I see them putting their best foot forward every day," Stevenson said when asked about Miller and undrafted free agent Myles Montgomery. "Coming in here, trying to learn, and that's all we can ask for, really."

Larison has worked primarily with New England's second-team offense, but has also mixed in with the starters. However, if Miller outperforms Larison in the preseason, he could find himself on the Patriots' 53-man roster come week one.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) does a drill with tight end Tanner Arkin (84) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quintayvious Hutchins (EDGE, Boston College)

Hutchins may be a beneficiary of a lackluster Patriots edge rusher group. However, as the room stands, the 23-year-old would still be unlikely to make the Patriots' roster. He currently sits behind veterans Harold Landry and Dre'Mont Jones, plus younger players such as Jacas, Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson.

"Certainly with Q, somebody on the edge, we’re always looking for young pash rushers that can help you," Vrabel said on July 25.

Hutchins' best chance to make the roster may be if Landry is not ready to play by the start of the regular season. He opened camp up on the physically unable to perform list, and is yet to practice with the team. If Landry is not healthy, Hutchins could make the 53-man roster as a depth piece.

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