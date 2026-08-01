Everything We've Learned About Patriots Backup QB Battle So Far

FOXBORO --- There isn't a question about who'll be the New England Patriots starting quarterback this year. Drake Maye has that job under lock and key.

But what about the two players backing him up? How are they faring in training camp so far, and is that a position battle we need to keep monitoring?

Well, for seventh-round rookie Behren Morton, he's always trying to get better each day of practice.

"There’s always something you can improve upon,” Morton said Friday. "I try not to make the same mistake twice."

It's been a fun start for both Morton and second-string Tommy DeVito, who both come into the summer with the same goals -- being the best possible backup for the Patriots.

"(Maye's) definitely more vocal," DeVito said. "Definitely more confident. I think that goes with going from year one to year two in an offense, growing with Josh (McDaniels), Vrabes, and the rest of the team."

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) take a snap at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both DeVito, Morton Look Good In Team Drills

Through three padded practices, DeVito has gotten significantly more reps than his rookie counterpart. The 28-year-old has gone 7-for-8 during 7s and 18-for-29 with an interception during 11s, finding some chemistry with wide receiver Kyle Williams and tight end Eli Raridon.

Morton, on the other hand, is fostering a kinship with undrafted receiver Cameron Dorner on the third team. He's gone 5-for-7 during 7s and 7-for-11 in 11s, continually getting better at maneuvering in and out of the pocket.

"Preparation is a big thing," Morton said, praising quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant and McDaniels. "When I do get a live rep at it, you know your pulse is low and you can operate and make a good play."

For Morton, his snap count shouldn't come as that big of a surprise. After all, the quarterback leading the way is coming off a trip to the Super Bowl. Both him and DeVito know it's Maye's team. They're just trying to help the team in any way possible.

"I think he’s got a live arm," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "I think that he learns quickly. I think he’s been able to operate that third group, get those guys going and build a connection with some of the young receivers."

The rookie has had some days where he's given a longer leash than others. There have been other practices where he doesn't get any reps in 7s. It's a mixed bag for a late-round rookie coming to a team with no sense of a starting competition at all.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) throws a pass at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what goes into the process of giving snaps to the backup quarterbacks?

Mike Vrabel's Thoughts On Behren Morton:

"It’s how do you develop a young quarterback," Vrabel said. "They’ve been in the meetings. They’ve been doing individual drills. So, I think it’s just a balance. It’s just trying to find a balance of how much does Tommy need as the backup and how much does Behren need as a young player that we’re excited about and developing, and then be able to at some point put him in a competition for that job.

"So, I think it’s just a balance, and then as coaches, we have to provide opportunities for Behren to go and develop into a quarterback in the NFL."

For Maye and DeVito -- who were together in 2025 -- this summer is another chance to grow that relationship in the QB room.

"Everything's based on trust," said DeVito. "Something happens on the field and he comes off, and I say something to him - that he has to trust me enough to believe everything that I'm saying. ... But it's special here."

Both DeVito and Morton haven't been in New England for a full year yet. Still, both players feel welcomed in by the region and are excited to be donning a Patriots uniform in 2026.

"It’s awesome to come out here with the fans, this atmosphere brings a lot of energy and juice to the young guys," Morton said. "College fall camp (is different). I mean, every single day people are showing out, guys walk on the field. The tradition here is unbelievable. I’m just glad to be a part of it."

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