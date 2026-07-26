Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Defense Wins The Day, Rookie TEs Get Larger Role

FOXBORO --- New England Patriots training camp is now twice as nice, as the team returned to the practice fields for the second-straight day Sunday morning.

It was a similar style practice as the first one, with little-to-no contact and plenty of outside runs being repped. But like Drake Maye said after Saturday's practice, the goal for this team is to start fast and get as many plays in as possible.

The Patriots threw the ball around a lot on day two, but there was some more growing pains involved this time around. Let's open up the notebook and see what stood out from Foxboro.

Attendance

Even after signing his contract, rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas was not present for practice. He was joined alongside fullback Reggie Gilliam and wide receiver Jeremiah Webb -- who got banged up at the end of Saturday's practice.

The four other injured players on PUP/NFI -- running back Terrell Jennings, tight end CJ Dippre, edge rusher Harold Landry and safety Brenden Schooler -- were also not in attendance.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses appeared to be limited in a rest situation. Caleb Lomu took most of the starting snaps at right tackle with the first unit.

Passing Stats

We got our first turnover of training camp, as Maye threw an interception to second-year safety Craig Woodson in 11s. It was a bit overthrown, as the quarterback was intending to hit A.J. Brown and the ball bounced off of Brown's hands. It fell right into the lap of Woodson, who sprawled out to snag the pick.

Maye ultimately finished the day 6-for-12, but three of those incompletions were passes broken up by Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Milton Williams (he batted it down at the line of scrimmage). Safety John Saunders Jr. broke up a deep bomb from Morton during the third team drills.

The backups of Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton finished 6-for-8 and 5-for-6, respectively. For Morton, who didn't get a lot of reps in the spring, he's been making the most of his larger role this summer. The Texas Tech rookie has looked clean operating within the pocket.

Kayshon Boutte Continues To Shine

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's going to be hard to trade Kayshon Boutte away right now. The wide receiver had another impressive practice, hauling in a back shoulder throw from Maye over Davis draped in coverage.

He's easily been the top deep threat wide receiver on the roster right now, even ahead of Brown or Romeo Doubs. While his role in New England may be a bit hazy, he's doing his best to remain on the team for this season.

Defense Was Biggest Winner

It was clear that the defense flew around the field with a different level of intensity. It helped that Gonzalez was a full participant once again, shutting down part of the offense's passing attack. But in the box, it was a really strong day.

At the point of attack, the defensive line got plenty of push and helped create some havoc in the backfield. For the linebackers, especially Christian Elliss, it was a day that would have been ultra-physical had there been pads on.

There was one rep between the starting units where Maye swung the ball out wide to Rhamondre Stevenson. The running back turned to cut it upfield and was met by Elliss. If contact was allowed, Stevenson would have been popped.

It helped that Maye wasn't his normal accurate self, and it allowed the defense to come out on top.

Raridon, Arkin Get Increased Snap Counts

Behind Hunter Henry, the Patriots have begun to use their tight end depth a lot more. In 11 personnel, third round rookie Eli Raridon got some reps as the top option, lining up on the line next to Will Campbell.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) and tight end Mitch Van Vooren (46) do a drill at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner Arkin, the undrafted rookie out of Illinois, was also featured a lot more. He got a few snaps with the top offense as a fullback/tight end hybrid, something that likely came on because of the Gilliam absence. There's an opening for the blocking tight end spot right now, and Arkin's snap count will be something to monitor in the coming days.

Getting Borregales Warmed Up

We got our first look at the field goal unit, as second-year kicker Andy Borregales trotted onto the field to drill all six of his kicks. The kicks ranged between 48 and 50 yards.

One thing to note? Lomu got some run on the offensive line, repping at the left tackle spot in the operation.

"They Said It"

"I can be a lot more relaxed now going into my second year. Going into your first year, you're trying to do everything right. And this year, you know, I know the ropes now. I'm still growing, though. I don't got everything all figured out." - Running back TreVeyon Henderson on feeling more comfortable in the offense this season.

What's Next?

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) works with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After back-to-back days in just shells, the Patriots will take the practice field for a Monday morning walkthrough. Vrabel will speak at 9:30 a.m. and the team will go through their practice for roughly 90 minutes before players are made available for the media.

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