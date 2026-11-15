The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Patriots' Brutal Loss to Lions

The New England Patriots' trip to Germany didn't quite go as they had hoped, falling to the Detroit Lions, 35-10.



New England drops to 5-5 heading into its Week 11 bye, with plenty to reflect on after a disappointing performance on both sides of the ball.

Ugly - Drake Maye Ruled Out Early with Ankle Injury

After orchestrating a promising opening drive, completing 3-of-4 pass attempts for 48 yards and picking up a first down with his legs, Maye was sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the red area following a pair of New England penalties.



While New England trotted out its field goal unit, Maye was seen limping toward the sideline before heading to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

This was Drake Maye's final play before leaving the game questionable with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/Yi1rQYpMeW — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 15, 2026

Injuries have headlined a frustrating season for the Patriots, but losing Maye proved too much to overcome.



Their offense failed to consistently replicate the success of their opening drive and will await a status update on their young signal-caller heading into their bye week.



"That he couldn't function," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters when asked about the decision to rule Maye out without knowing the severity of the injury. "Couldn't play, couldn't run, couldn't do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute or function at that level."

Ugly - Defense Carved Up by Gibbs, Lions Playmakers

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates after rushing in for a 5-yard touchdown REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

Coming off their worst defensive performance of the season against the Packers, a game in which they surrendered 478 yards and 45 points, the Patriots hoped to bounce back in Munich. That didn't happen.



Defending an offense as talented as Detroit's was always going to be a challenge, but it wasn't even close. New England was thoroughly outmatched, allowing the Lions to move the ball at will.



Detroit finished with 494 total yards of offense.



Running back Jahmyr Gibbs looked unstoppable, rushing 22 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 99 through the air. He led Detroit in rushing and receiving.

Another Gibbs TD, this time from 28 yard out 🔥



NEvsDET on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/r3d1sVUKu5 — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

And for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a dual citizen of the United States and Germany, he couldn't have asked for a better showing. Four catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.



Combined, Gibbs and St. Brown accounted for 350 yards of offense, more than double the Patriots' entire offensive output of 151 yards.



Over the last two weeks, New England has surrendered 80 points and 974 yards of offense.



"There's a lot that we have to fix," Vrabel said. "You play good teams in this league, and you don't play well, you have no chance. And again, we know that."

Ugly - A.J. Brown Struggles in Return, Leaves With Injury

AJ Brown is headed to the locker room.



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/W6U11AHev3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2026

It's been a difficult season for Brown in 2026, having appeared in just four games through 10 weeks while dealing with ankle and knee injuries.



Through his first five targets, Brown had managed just one catch for 6 yards while also being flagged for a false start.



His fortunes appeared to be turning when a slant route turned into a 21-yard catch-and-run, something he had consistently done so well throughout his career.



However, Brown was slow to get up after the play. He made his way to the sideline, shaking his head as the Patriots medical staff prepared the blue medical tent.



Brown eventually headed to the locker room with a hamstring injury and did not return for the remainder of the game.



"Wasn't able to finish," Vrabel said. "We'll see what the severity of that is when we get back and kind of go from there."

Good - Christian Gonzalez, Kevin Byard Record INTs

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez intercepts a pass by Detroit Lions' Jared Goff intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

Despite the poor defensive showing, the Patriots forced two turnovers, something they've struggled to do all season.



After allowing a catch to St. Brown, Gonzalez was left on the wrong end of a nasty juke from the Lions wideout as he scampered for a 56-yard score. It looked like another rough outing for Gonzalez after his poor showing against Green Bay.



But later in the second quarter, Gonzalez undercut an in-breaking pass from Jared Goff intended for St. Brown, recording his first interception of the season.



"(St. Brown) made a play, I came back and made a play," Gonzalez said. "Obviously, we want to win; it's not about me getting an interception or someone scoring or something like that. We went out there two weeks in a row and played bad. So I mean, we just gotta get to the drawing board and be ready for two weeks."



Kevin Byard added another pick with 0:12 remaining in the first half when Goff threw a pass over the middle, right into the safety's waiting hands. Goff hadn't had a multiple-interception game this season before today.

Bad - Patriots Offense Flounders Under DeVito

Without Maye, Tommy DeVito and the Patriots offense just couldn't get it going.



DeVito struggled to manage the offense. He threw an ugly interception over the middle on a pass intended for Mack Hollins, while Kyle Williams was wide open along the left sideline.



"Not good enough," DeVito said. "Offensively, just never really got going, not really was able to get into a rhythm or get drives going. Too many three-and-outs and kind of just hurting ourselves."



The offense managed only 151 yards and reached the end zone all but once on a 10-yard Lan Larison reception.

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