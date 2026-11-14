Predicting How Patriots Fare vs. Lions: Will Christian Gonzalez, Defense Bounce Back?

The New England Patriots, for the second time in four seasons, are set to play in Germany. This time, instead of the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, they'll do battle against the 6-2 Detroit Lions in Munich — a far tougher test for a team that's teetering on the edge.

"I think they know how to win. They've built, I would say, a program that I know that they're proud of, and Dan's (Campbell) a good football coach," Mike Vrabel said. "So, certainly it'll be a huge challenge. They don't turn the ball over offensively at all."

Ahead of Week 10, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right?

Hurwitz: Patriots Need Defense To Step Up

Football - NFL - New England Patriots Training - Munich, Germany - November 13, 2026 New England Patriots' Gabe Jacas with Elijah Ponder and teammates during training REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

Last week, the Patriots defense got historically gashed. The Green Bay Packers used an air raid-style of offense to run up the scoreboard. 45 points later and the Patriots defense was embarrassed. That can't happen again, especially against an offense in the Lions that has more weapons than Green Bay currently has.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams and Jared Goff make up a five-headed monster that can spin the dial at you from any which way. It doesn't matter if the Patriots can score at ease offensively this week. They'll need to be able to stop the Lions from doing the same.

X-Factor: CB Christian Gonzalez

Maybe the headliner from last week's loss was Gonzalez, who was on the opposing end of Matthew Golden and Christian Watson nearly every play. In four seasons, it was easily the cornerback's worst game as a pro. If the Patriots want to win, they can't have their best players like Gonzalez (and quarterback Drake Maye, who threw a trio of picks), struggling. Gonzalez — and the Patriots — need a major bounce back.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 29, Lions 27

Because A.J. Brown and potentially Rhamondre Stevenson are options to return into the starting lineup, this is not a New England team that was depleted like they were a week ago against the Packers. Sooner or later, Brown's first breakout with his new team will come and it will help elevate the Patriots offense. Is that this week? I'm betting it is (but I've been wrong before).

Ventola: Running Low On Chances

Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) strip sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

With its current 5-4 record, the Patriots are far from locked into a playoff spot. Assuming New England will need to finish 10-7 (at worst) to get a postseason spot, it needs near-perfection for the remainder of regular season play. With five of its eight remaining games coming against teams currently in the playoff picture, Sunday morning might be a must-win.

In addition to the Lions, the Patriots still have battles with the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos on the horizon. In all likelihood, New England will need to win a pair of those games, with Detroit potentially being among the easier of the group.

X-Factor: LB Christian Elliss

Against a well-rounded Lions squad, the Patriots will first need to slow down the ground game. Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs has become one of the most dynamic playmakers in the entire NFL. The 24-year-old currently sits third in the league in rush yards (847) and is tied for second in rush touchdowns (nine).

Although the run defense has been far from New England’s defensive gripe—it allows the ninth-fewest rush yards per game in the NFL — stopping Gibbs is an entirely different challenge. The Patriots will need a herculean performance from their leading tackler — Elliss — to have a chance on Sunday against the Lions and their ground attack.

Final Score Prediction: Lions 37, Patriots 30

While I do not expect the Patriots offense to falter, I find it hard to see a world where it can out-produce the Lions. Detroit has built the perfectly terrifying two-headed monster between wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Gibbs. Plus, it found an ideal game manager in quarterback Jared Goff.

By the end of the battle, Gibbs will have over 200 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns, St. Brown will tally a score of his own and the Lions will be partying all the way back home from Munich.

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