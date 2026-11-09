The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Patriots' Week 9 Loss to Packers

The New England Patriots' early-game deficit proved too much to overcome. After jumping out to a 17-0 advantage in the second quarter, the Green Bay Packers controlled the pace of play and never surrendered their lead.



They finished with a final score of 45-27, dropping New England to 5-4 on the season.



Let's go over the (few) ups and (several) downs from the Patriots' Week 9 matchup.

Ugly: Patriots Young Stars Headline Disappointing Performance

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England's franchise cornerstones, Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez, both struggled heavily against Green Bay, making an already difficult loss even harder to swallow.



Maye, the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Month, looked more like his early-season self.



After throwing just one interception over his previous four games, Maye threw three in the first half alone, including one on his opening pass attempt.



It felt like that play foretold the outcome of this one. The Patriots never really got back in it.



Maye's production helped New England hang around for a time. He finished 21 of 38 for 199 yards with three touchdown passes to Rhamondre Stevenson, Efton Chism III, and Mack Hollins.



However, the Packers capitalized on his turnovers, scoring 14 points directly off those interceptions. That's simply not a winning formula.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a touchdown catch past New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzalez, who became the NFL's highest-paid cornerback after signing a four-year, $135 million contract extension in September, had an uncharacteristically poor outing.



Jordan Love and the Packers tested him throughout the game, and the results were costly. Gonzalez allowed 10 of 11 targets for 187 yards and a score.



It's easily the worst outing of his career.



"Obviously it's frustrating," Gonzalez said after the game. "They got the best of me today."

Bad: Love, Packers Young WRs Carve Up Patriots Defense

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) makes a touchdown catch against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots knew they would have to limit Green Bay's downfield attack. They simply couldn't.



Love had a stellar outing against a Patriots secondary that struggled to execute across the board. He finished the afternoon completing 23 of 29 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns, adding a two-point conversion on the ground.



Green Bay's talented wide receiver duo of Christian Watson (7 catches, 171 yards, one TD) and Matthew Golden (10 catches, 164 yards, one TD) combined for 335 receiving yards, nearly matching New England's offensive total (387 yards). They seemed borderline unstoppable against New England's secondary.



The Patriots' defense also failed to force a turnover, continuing one of its biggest weaknesses this season.



Entering Sunday's matchup, New England had forced just eight takeaways through its first eight games. They will leave Week 9 with that same number.

Bad: Rhamondre Stevenson Fumbles Away Late-Game Hopes

Any hope of a comeback, with New England trailing 34-14 and 4:27 remaining in the third quarter, disappeared when Rhamondre Stevenson had the ball stripped from him on a catch near the sideline.



The Patriots' fourth turnover of the afternoon was immediately followed by a 39-yard Watson touchdown on the Packers' very next play. Green Bay then converted the two-point attempt, extending their lead to 42-14 at the time.

4th TURNOVER OF THE DAY



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/QZPzUebkem — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 8, 2026

Stevenson had been one of New England's bright spots, hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Maye in the second quarter.



However, a costly issue that has followed him throughout his career reared its ugly head. His fumble was yet another mistake in an afternoon filled with them for the Patriots.

Good: DeMario Douglas

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) reacts after a play in the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pop has been Maye's most reliable WR this season, and that didn't change despite the loss.



He led New England with five catches for 102 yards.



It's a contract year for Douglas, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. His 31 catches, 434 yards, and four TDs are all team-high marks for the Patriots' receiving group.

Ugly: Injury Streak Shows No Sign of Slowing Down

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) steps into the blue medical tent against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Brown (knee), Will Campbell (knee), Carlton Davis (knee), Brenden Schooler (hamstring), and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) all exited Sunday's game with injuries.



Losing five players in a single afternoon is far from ideal, particularly with the Patriots already dealing with significant injuries across their roster.



The status of each player will be worth monitoring as New England looks to get back on track in their next matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

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