Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Cory Durden Set For Larger Role Along Defensive Line

The New England Patriots relied on their defense a lot during their run to the Super Bowl last year, and a lot of that came from the constant pressure applied on the quarterback. Whether it was coming from the interior or off the edges, New England made life tough for opposing players in the backfield all postseason long. That same defense, with some new faces and plenty of old ones, is going to have to be just as good in 2026.

So which Patriots players will play a major factor in how this year goes? Patriots On SI has you covered, as our staff has ranked the top 25 most important players in regards to their impact, importance and role on the team. For the next few weeks heading into training camp, we'll dive deep into which Patriots you should keep a sharp eye on this fall.

At No. 24, we have defensive tackle Cory Durden. The defensive tackle, who shined against the Patriots in the preseason finale a year ago, eventually ended up becoming a spot starter for the future AFC champs. Now entering his second season with the team, he'll have a shot to prove his worth in the Patriots' defense.

To check out our full rankings, and where Durden stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Molding Into Third DT Role

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not many people thought that Durden would have such a big impact along the defensive line last season when the Patriots signed him to the practice squad. Those ideas were quickly disproven, as the former New York Giants lineman really came into his own as a rotational player.

Now expected to be in a larger role after the departure of Khyiris Tonga in free agency, Durden has been repping as the Patriots’ third defensive tackle this spring.

Sure, Milton Williams and Christian Barmore will get most of the love when it comes to the position in New England, but Durden’s talents when it comes to playing the run and the pass should pay off.

His attitude on the field, one that endeared him to Patriots fans after a series of hot mic moments, makes him a fan favorite heading into 2026. Now entering his first full season with New England, and a vote of confidence from both head coach Mike Vrabel and the front office (who didn’t draft any defensive tackles), Durden has a shot to really make a strong statement this year. - Ethan Hurwitz

True Tonga Replacement

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) reacts at the end of the half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Durden was a pleasant surprise for the Patriots last season, pairing his high-motor interior defensive style with solid play speed in pursuit. Though he previously played in the A-Gaps as a one-tech nose tackle with both the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, Durden has been one of New England’s more versatile defenders.

The North Carolina State product compiled 30 total tackles last season, while also being credited with five tackles-for-loss and one quarterback hit. He also collected two QB knockdowns during New England’s four playoff contests. With the departure of veteran nose tackle Khyris Tonga via free agency this offseason, Durden is poised to take on a greater role in the Pats’ defense in 2026 — perhaps as a starter in the center of the unit.

The 27-year-old defender is well sized at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds to make life difficult for opposing offenses. Not only is he an adept run defender, he is also capable of aiding in the pass rush.

With a solid camp performance, New England should find Durden more than worthy of aligning alongside top-level talent such as Christian Barmore, Harold Landry, III and Milton Williams. - Mike D'Abate

Plenty Of Room To Grow

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

After going from the practice squad to a player in the New England Patriots rotation, it’s only natural to assume that Durden’s role on the defensive line will only be more pressing in 2026. Throughout Spring, Durden has been viewed as the Patriots’ third defensive tackle and has been better showcasing his skillset when it comes to having an attitude that makes or breaks how one performs on the field.

Durden recorded 30 total tackles for New England in 2025 — 10 of which were solo — in addition to seven run stuffs. All of this came after was signed by the New England Patriots to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on following his release from the New York Giants, meaning 2026 will be the North Carolina State alum’s first full season with the Pats.

As such, the only way for him to go is up — which is further backed by the fact that defensive tackles were not targeted at all by New England throughout the most recent draft. - Jennifer Streeter

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