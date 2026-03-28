Three Defensive Under-The-Radar Patriots For 2026

The New England Patriots lost several of their key defensive contributors from a year ago. Whether it’s a star on the backend (Jaylinn Hawkins), or several edge rushers (K’Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings), the defending AFC champions are looking to retool their defense.

The important pieces remain, and the team added two starters in free agency in Dre’Mont Jones and Kevin Byard. But who are the depth players that will help fill in any of the roster cracks?

“I don't know that I'd call it a rebuild,” Patriots exec Eliot Wolf said at the NFL Combine. “I think we have a nice core of players, whether that's the core of veteran players that we rely on or some of the younger, up and coming players like the rookies that were mentioned earlier. So, again, I just think every year is an opportunity. Every year is different. Every year is an opportunity in free agency and the draft to improve the roster.”

Here’s three defensive players currently on the Patriots roster that are bound for expanded roles in 2026, including one who’s looking to get back into the field after a season-ending injury last summer.

DT Cory Durden

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Durden was one of the best finds by New England last summer after cutdown. After being released from the New York Giants, Durden joined the Patriots before taking on a larger role on the defensive line. Quickly becoming a fan favorite for his very vocal play on the field and his sudden social media appearance in the offseason, Durden is a player that can help replace the loss of Khyiris Tonga and help clog running lanes in the process.

CB Marcellas Dial

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dial missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL suffered during training camp, and he projects to be back for his third season. Under Jerod Mayo as a rookie, the South Carolina cornerback was an important piece of the Patriots’ special teams units and moonlighted in the secondary. With the team’s fourth cornerback spot up for grabs, a healthy Dial should be in the mix for the role.

CB Kobee Minor

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) fights for a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor (19) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Like Dial, Minor is one of the team’s backup corners looking for a bigger role in 2026. The final pick in last year’s draft, he was released during cutdown day before re-signing to the practice squad. Wolf was very complimentary of Minor when they drafted him, and being able to build on a fairly productive rookie year can go a long way.

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