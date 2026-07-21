Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Milton Williams Is A Game-Wrecker

The New England Patriots may have some questions when it comes to who will be rushing off the edge, but they certainly won't need to question who'll be rushing from the interior.

Milton Williams, who the Patriots played a boatload of money to sign in free agency ahead of 2025 is back and fully healthy for the 2026 season. His talents coming off the ball changed the Patriots' defense for the better last season, and he's become one of the top players on the entire roster.

It's why we have Williams ranked No. 4 in our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings. Going into his second season with New England, he has the real possibility of changing the complexity of the team's defensive line and becoming one of the premier run stuffers in the entire NFL.

To check out our full rankings, and where Williams stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

The Man In The Middle

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) and safety Craig Woodson (31) react after making at tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, there was a clear difference in how the Patriots run defense operated when Williams was on the field compared to when he wasn’t. After getting banged up in a Monday Night Football win over the New York Giants, the defensive tackle missed several games that also coincided with the Patriots struggling to stop the running game.

When he was on the field, he was a total game changer. From his quickness to get off blocks to his ability to rush the passer with both speed and force, the Patriots got early returns on investment from their $104 million man. The 27-year-old Williams racked up 3.5 sacks in his debut season with the Patriots, including three more in the postseason. Williams made the entire unit better, a unit that wasn’t the best at getting to the quarterback in years past.

Pairing him with Christian Barmore gives New England two elite defensive tackles to clog up the middle of the line of scrimmage – and Williams should carry the team’s run defense for another year. - Ethan Hurwitz

Getting Upfield Fast

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) leaves the field after warming up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since signing with the club last offseason, Williams has arguably been the Patriots’ top defender — a designation poised to follow him into 2026. In 12 games during his inaugural campaign in Foxborough, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defender compiled 29 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs.

Unfortunately, the Louisiana Tech product was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 11. With Williams absent from the lineup, the Pats defense struggled to replicate his prowess until his return in Week 17. The 27-year-old was solid in four playoff games with the Pats, earning seven combined tackles, three sacks, and a league-leading four tackles for loss. Still, Williams’ impact on New England’s defense will continue to be felt far beyond the stat sheets.

Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. In addition to aiding in those areas, Williams’ presence will also remain a key reason for the improved play of his teammates on defense — particularly a fellow defensive lineman in Barmore. - Mike D'Abate

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!