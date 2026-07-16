Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Can Christian Barmore Return To Form?

The New England Patriots' interior defensive line has some bite to it. From multiple players.

That's why on our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings, we put two of the team's best defensive stars -- Christian Barmore and Milton Williams -- inside the top 10.

At No. 9, we have Barmore, one of the Patriots' two menacing defensive tackles in the middle of the defense. While he has taken a step or two back from his dominant 2023 season, the talent that he possesses can totally wreck an offensive game plan.

To check out our full rankings, and where Barmore stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Playing The 1B Role Along The Defensive Line

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) and linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For quite some time during his NFL career, Barmore was the guy along the Patriots’ defensive line. He won a national title in his final season at Alabama, and was taken with New England’s second round pick in 2021. He made an immediate impact as a rookie and continued to get better.

But last offseason, the Patriots made a free agency splash and signed Milton Williams to a massive contract. It was then, along with Barmore’s prior blood clot diagnosis, that he was forced to essentially take a back seat to Williams’ dominance. Don’t get me wrong, Barmore is still an extremely talented player – especially against the pass. It’s just something that the Patriots needed to adapt to, moving Barmore into a second fiddle type role.

His practice schedules have been reworked for his health concerns, and while he’s past that on the football field, the coaching staff still wants him to keep a positive mindset after coming off two years that might not have been his personal best.

If he can get back to his ways in 2023, which saw him record a career-high 8.5 sacks, Barmore can become the best “DT2” in the entire league. - Ethan Hurwitz

Turning The Clock Back

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts after a play ]in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Just two years ago, Barmore missed the entirety of training camp, preseason and 13 regular season games due to suffering from blood clots in his lungs. As he prepares to enter his 2026 campaign, a now-healthy Barmore is eager to demonstrate the prowess which could make him one of the most potent defenders in New England’s defensive front.

Last year — his first full season since 2023 — the soon-to-be 27-year-old appeared in 17 games while compiling 29 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits, two sacks and four TFLs. Along with fellow defensive lineman Williams, Barmore is once again expected to play a notable role in both the Patriots’ pass and run defense.

His ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run earned him many well-deserved accolades throughout his career to date. The five-year veteran plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. Barmore, who has also demonstrated quick hands, is effective in both stuffing the run, and challenging the passer.

As a result, he is expected to remain one of the cornerstones of the Patriots' front seven for the upcoming season, as well as the duration of his stay in Foxborough. - Mike D'Abate

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