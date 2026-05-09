Undrafted Rookie Free Agents Who Could Actually Make Patriots Roster

The New England Patriots have had plenty of success stories when it comes to signing and developing undrafted free agents. From Adam Vinatieri to Stephen Neal, to David Andrews and Malcolm Butler, several franchise icons started their football careers without hearing their names called on draft day.

Who's to say that it won't happen again in 2026?

The Patriots signed 12 players to undrafted free agent contracts, all of whom will be present at this weekend's rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium. While some of them come from smaller schoolers and other from bigger power conferences, they're all starting on the bottom of the depth chart in New England.

As for some of the potential standouts who could earn a roster spot this summer, here are five undrafted players to remember ahead of training camp.

WR Kyle Dixon, Culver-Stockton

The New England Patriots did plenty of scouting work on Culver-Stockton wide receiver Kyle Dixon. | Contributed by the Culver-Stockton Sports Information Office

A 6-foot-2, 220 pound receiver who only played two years at NAIA Culver-Stockton, Dixon signed a massive undrafted free agent contract to come to New England. The former Division I baseball pitcher projects to play some special teams at the NFL level, but can run almost any route on the route tree.

Dixon's college resume isn't as vast as some of the other players the Patriots brought in, but wide receivers coach Todd Downing is a big fan of the way Dixon plays.

WR Nick DeGennaro, James Madison

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Nick Degennaro (11) runs after making a catch to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Another pass catcher to watch out for, DeGennaro was one of the nation's most productive slot receivers for the jumpstart JMU Dukes last season. The former Maryland and Richmond receiver was a driving force in James Madison's run to the College Football Playoff last season, and could be the answer at the slot receiver spot if Efton Chism III doesn't win the job.

While DeGennaro might not have the total package when it comes to being an NFL receiver, his talents and soft hands make him a candidate to catch on with the Patriots heading into meaningful snaps in preseason games.

DT David Blay, Miami

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman David Blay Jr. (11) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

New England didn't end up drafting a defensive tackle, even after losing Khyiris Tonga in free agency. That gives Blay -- one of the more underrated members of an elite Miami front seven -- a good chance to make his mark on this defense. He's a tad undersized to be a true nose tackle, but if he bulks up, could be a menace in the run game.

It's a crowded room at defensive tackle, though. Blay would need to compete with Jeremiah Pharms Jr, Joshua Farmer, Eric Gregory, Cory Durden and Leonard Taylor III for a rotational role.

LB Khalil Jacobs, Missouri

Missouri Tigers linebacker Khalil Jacobs (5) and Missouri Tigers linebacker Dante McClellan (22) celebrate a muffed punt during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacobs was a player the Patriots met with several times during the pre-draft process, including hosting him on a "Top 30" visit to Gillette Stadium. The Missouri captain didn't end up getting drafted, but caught on with New England a week after the draft wrapped up. He's a fluid defender in coverage, especially against tight ends and could realistically be a real factor on this team.

His calling card will be special teams, as he was a core member of those units with the Tigers this past season. After moving on from Marte Mapu, Jack Gibbens and Jahlani Tavai, Jacobs could be a fantastic addition to the linebacker room.

CB Kenneth Harris, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's Kenneth Harris (23) celebrates his sack on Kansas State's Avery Johnson (2) in the second half of the college football game between Oklahoma State University and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 15, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1 Harris originally started his college career at Arkansas State before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2023. He has versatility in the secondary, lining up at both cornerback and safety during the 12 games he played last season. With depth questions at both of those spots, he could be a bottom of the roster add come cut-down day.

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