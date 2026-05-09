Undrafted Rookie Free Agents Who Could Actually Make Patriots Roster
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The New England Patriots have had plenty of success stories when it comes to signing and developing undrafted free agents. From Adam Vinatieri to Stephen Neal, to David Andrews and Malcolm Butler, several franchise icons started their football careers without hearing their names called on draft day.
Who's to say that it won't happen again in 2026?
The Patriots signed 12 players to undrafted free agent contracts, all of whom will be present at this weekend's rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium. While some of them come from smaller schoolers and other from bigger power conferences, they're all starting on the bottom of the depth chart in New England.
As for some of the potential standouts who could earn a roster spot this summer, here are five undrafted players to remember ahead of training camp.
WR Kyle Dixon, Culver-Stockton
A 6-foot-2, 220 pound receiver who only played two years at NAIA Culver-Stockton, Dixon signed a massive undrafted free agent contract to come to New England. The former Division I baseball pitcher projects to play some special teams at the NFL level, but can run almost any route on the route tree.
Dixon's college resume isn't as vast as some of the other players the Patriots brought in, but wide receivers coach Todd Downing is a big fan of the way Dixon plays.
WR Nick DeGennaro, James Madison
Another pass catcher to watch out for, DeGennaro was one of the nation's most productive slot receivers for the jumpstart JMU Dukes last season. The former Maryland and Richmond receiver was a driving force in James Madison's run to the College Football Playoff last season, and could be the answer at the slot receiver spot if Efton Chism III doesn't win the job.
While DeGennaro might not have the total package when it comes to being an NFL receiver, his talents and soft hands make him a candidate to catch on with the Patriots heading into meaningful snaps in preseason games.
DT David Blay, Miami
New England didn't end up drafting a defensive tackle, even after losing Khyiris Tonga in free agency. That gives Blay -- one of the more underrated members of an elite Miami front seven -- a good chance to make his mark on this defense. He's a tad undersized to be a true nose tackle, but if he bulks up, could be a menace in the run game.
It's a crowded room at defensive tackle, though. Blay would need to compete with Jeremiah Pharms Jr, Joshua Farmer, Eric Gregory, Cory Durden and Leonard Taylor III for a rotational role.
LB Khalil Jacobs, Missouri
Jacobs was a player the Patriots met with several times during the pre-draft process, including hosting him on a "Top 30" visit to Gillette Stadium. The Missouri captain didn't end up getting drafted, but caught on with New England a week after the draft wrapped up. He's a fluid defender in coverage, especially against tight ends and could realistically be a real factor on this team.
His calling card will be special teams, as he was a core member of those units with the Tigers this past season. After moving on from Marte Mapu, Jack Gibbens and Jahlani Tavai, Jacobs could be a fantastic addition to the linebacker room.
CB Kenneth Harris, Oklahoma State
The 6-foot-1 Harris originally started his college career at Arkansas State before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2023. He has versatility in the secondary, lining up at both cornerback and safety during the 12 games he played last season. With depth questions at both of those spots, he could be a bottom of the roster add come cut-down day.
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Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports