Which Patriots Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at Rookie Minicamp

The New England Patriots' offseason rolls along, and now rookie minicamp is the next box to check out.

A three-day practice session at Gillette Stadium, it will be the first time that the new class of rookies -- drafted, undrafted or tryout players -- get together this season. While the sessions are closed to the public, it's a good chance for media to get a first glimpse at the new crop of Patriots.

It's also a good time to find storylines heading into OTAs and mandatory minicamp for New England. Ahead of the first rookie minicamp practice of the year, here are some storylines to keep in the back of your mind this weekend.

Caleb Lomu: Left or Right Tackle?

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Patriots will have helmets on, there won't be any full-speed contact during the practices. So it will be hard to truly judge the offensive linemen, but seeing where they line up can be just as telling. For Lomu -- who played left tackle at Utah, but projects to be a longterm fit at right tackle in New England -- seeing where he plays could be a nice clue into the Patriots' plans.

Lomu has expressed interest in playing at either guard or tackle spot, so don't freak out if he lines up at left tackle during the minicamp. He might replace Will Campbell at that spot down the line, but it certainly won't be based on three days of unpadded rookie minicamp in May.

How Do WRs Stack Up?

Culver-Stockton wide receiver Kyle Dixon was a record-breaking wide receiver at the NAIA level. | Contributed by the Culver-Stockton Sports Information Department

New England brought in four undrafted wideouts following the draft, and reportedly invited two more as tryout players. In a room that dominates headlines for how an AJ Brown trade could reshape this offense, some of the incoming players have chances to make their mark.

Culver-Stockton's Kyle Dixon, who received a large chunk of change to come to New England, is the big name to watch. The big-bodied wideout used to play Division I baseball before transferring to CSC and switching to football. Other options, including James Madison's Nick DeGennaro and Georgetown's Jimmy Kibble, could also impress ahead of OTAs.

Speed of Edge Rushers

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (15) of Boston College pumps his fist after a stop during the second half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

One of the major losses the Patriots suffered this offseason is speed of the edge. Last year's sack leader, K'Lavon Chaisson, left in free agency, while veteran Anfernee Jennings was released after six seasons. To replace them, the Patriots drafted Gabe Jacas in the second round and Quintayvious Hutchins in the seventh. Both guys are ferocious against the pass and can add value in that department.

But how fast can they move out of the gate? There won't be any contact, so a lot of the work they'll be doing is about movement and agility. If both Jacas and Hutchins look the part on the first day, it could be a good sign to come for New England's pass rush in 2026.

Which Tryout Player Stands Out?

Aug 23, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Peter Manuma (1) tries to pull down Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

At the time of publication, the Patriots have reportedly invited 12 prospects as tryout players.

Marshall wide receiver Floyd Lacey

Former North Alabama wide receiver Logan Collier

UC-Davis offensive tackle Eli Simonson

Idaho offensive tackle Nate Azzopardi

Eastern Michigan defensive tackle Tyrell Martin

Fresno State defensive end Korey Foreman

Central Michigan linebacker Jordan Kwiatkowski

Incarnate Word linebacker Declan Williams

UMass cornerback Malcolm Greene

Hawaii safety Peter Manuma

Indiana punter Mitch McCarthy

Former Alabama long snapper Kneeland Hibbett

It will be a crowded group of un-rostered players looking to earn their way onto the 90-man roster, but there are several names that stand out. Both Kwiatkowski and Williams had productive college careers, while McCarthy could come in and introduce a punting competition with incumbent Bryce Baringer.

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