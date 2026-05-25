Which Patriots Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at OTAs

The players won't be in pads, and there won't be any contact, but the New England Patriots will be back on the practice field this week for organized team activities. The optional workouts can allow players who show up to participate in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills for the next few weeks.

Media will be able to get their first glimpse of New England's OTA sessions on Wednesday, May 27 on the fields adjacent to the New Balance Athletics Center. But what are some of the storylines that will carry on through practices?

We are still a bit away from mandatory minicamp beginning on June 15, so here are some question marks and compelling bits of information that can give us some clues about the Patriots heading into the heart of the summer.

Which WRs Step Up Without Kayshon Boutte?

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a touchdown catch against New York Jets cornerback Jordan Clark (33) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

So far, it's been reported that Boutte hasn't been present at any of the team's voluntary offseason workouts. He has been in Massachusetts -- he attended a state gambling conference in Springfield last week -- but has been away from the team in recent weeks.

Is there a reason why? Maybe it's because he wants a contract extension, or is tired of being thrown around in AJ Brown trade conversations. Maybe he just is busy training elsewhere, and exercised his right to miss those workouts.

That means that there are a few names that could jump up the depth chart. Obviously, Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs should be at the top of the list when it comes to receiver productivity on the outside. Kyle Williams has bulked up in size to help with his play weight, while slot receivers Efton Chism III and DeMario Douglas shouldn't be impacted by the absence of Boutte.

Still, with four incoming rookies on the practice field, the team's best deep ball receiver from a season ago missing practices could be a good sign for some other players hoping to make the team.

Will Campbell vs. Caleb Lomu

May 7, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots first round draft pick Caleb Lomu addresses the media during a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Enough has been said about if the Patriots should move off of Campbell for the rookie Lomu at left tackle. My rebuttal, even when you take Campbell's poor postseason play into account: Do you really want to go through the whole song and dance of having a rookie left tackle protect Drake Maye's blindside again?

Lomu, the team's first round draft choice last month, played left tackle at Utah for the past few seasons. At rookie minicamp, he lined up in the same spot. When he shares the field with last year's first rounder in Campbell, it will be interesting to see where he goes.

Perhaps he plays right tackle, platooning with veteran Morgan Moses. Maybe Lomu will kick inside for a few reps and be a capable guard backup. The Patriots have expressed a vote of confidence in Campbell to be the starter, but how much slack is on that leash is the question.

Setting The Edge

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (45) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

New England's front seven has been inconsistent for quite a while, maybe since Matthew Judon was in town. That's why they decided to revamp it, bringing in Dre'Mont Jones (free agency) and Gabe Jacas (draft, second round). Now it's time to see both of those guys in action.

Harold Landry, one of the Patriots' first signings when Mike Vrabel was hired ahead of last season, showed promise in New England's defense before an early season knee injury derailed his production. Bradyn Swinson and Elijah Ponder are promising players, but have more concrete roles on special teams.

Seventh round rookie Quintayvious Hutchins was arrested on domestic assault charges, though he was present at the team's community day last week.

Yes, I know there isn't pads and it will be hard to truly guage the skillsets of this year's edge rushers. Finally seeing them in action will be a step in the right direction, and allow us to find out who may be in line for the starting jobs.

Finding Top Kick Returner A Must

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) runs the ball during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Speaking about inconsistencies, the Patriots couldn't get much going in the kick return department in 2025. TreVeyon Henderson housed one in the preseason opener, and Antonio Gibson took one back in Week 2 against the Dolphins. Both of those players didn't end up returning a lot more, as Henderson moved to an offense-centric gameplan, while Gibson tore his ACL and was released this offseason.

It should be a goal this summer to nail down who will return kicks this season. Maybe it will be second-year running back Lan Larison, who showed promise in training camp, but was placed on IR after one preseason game. Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III did it at times, but didn't really pop.

Regardless of who it may be, with new kickoff rules favoring the return teams across the NFL, the Patriots will need to finally find an explosive player to stick back there each week.

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