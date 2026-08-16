Every Patriots OL Update From Today's Practice: How Is Will Campbell Improving?

FOXBORO --- It's been an interesting offseason up front for the New England Patriots.

Most of the group from last year's team, including position coach Doug Marrone is still in tact. But a Garrett Bradbury trade and a Alijah Vera-Tucker signing gives this group a new look along the offensive line.

And yet, there's constant movement surrounding this position group as it heads into the second week of the preseason.

Marrone, who underwent knee surgery in the spring (the second one he's had) and missed parts of mandatory minicamp, has been a full participant from a coaching perspective this summer. He's also ready to rock and roll in his second year with New England.

"I feel good. I mean, it was a tough offseason with the knee replacement," Marrone told reporters ahead of the team's walkthrough Sunday. "You want to be there for the players. ... I feel I'm way ahead of schedule than I was supposed to be, and I should be fine and (have) no issues

Marrone also gave some insights into how some of the offensive linemen have looked in his eyes this summer, including the Patriots' last two first round picks. Here's what he had to say, and what it means:

New England Patriots offensive line coach Doug Marrone speaks to the media prior to the team's Sunday walkthrough. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Will Campbell:

Campbell, despite adding an arm brace for what he called "precautionary" reasons, hasn't moved from his spot at left tackle all summer. There was constant chatter about how the second-year tackle might be forced to move after the team drafted Caleb Lomu, but according to Marrone, Campbell has improved in his regimen from 2025 to 2026.

"I think the one thing that shows up right away is that you can tell that, you know, Will put a lot of time in in the offseason," Marrone said. "It seems like Will had a plan. He executed that plan and he came back and I couldn't be happier for where he's at."

Jared Wilson:

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) do a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also been a year of improvements for Wilson, but for a different reason. Drafted out of Georgia to play center, Wilson spent his rookie year one spot over at left guard. He was alright, but after the team shipped away Bradbury to the Chicago Bears, Wilson has taken control of the middle. There are still things he's trying to nail down, including the tick up from the college level.

"It's a different game, playing center in college and playing center in this league," Marrone said. "You're gonna see a lot of different looks, you're gonna see a lot of different things. There's going to be things technically that you got to do a better job of. And Jared has taken notice of that and we've continued to work it and he's continuing to get better each day."

Ben Brown:

Brown was in line for the backup center job, but an injury during the preseason opener put him on the sideline. Mike Vrabel shared that it's likely going to be a few weeks until he returns, but for Marrone, he isn't forced on timelines. Instead, he views the loss of Brown as a big chance for someone else (potentially undrafted rookie Jacob Rizy, who came in for his on Thursday).

"Obviously Ben put a lot of time in, and he did a really good job for us," Marrone said, admitting he doesn't get into timelines with players' injuries. "We're looking forward to when he comes back and get back. But in the meantime ... it's an opportunity to try and get people ready."

Caleb Lomu:

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) leaves the field after a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' first round pick has spent most of his summer at both tackle spots. But there has been mentions from both Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf to potentially let Lomu get snaps at guard. Is that something that Marrone sees in Lomu's immediate future?

"Right now my job is to coach, so whatever positions we have him in, and whatever versatility that we need from them, that's what we're going to do," Marrone said. "That's above (my decision), so I just focus on 'hey, listen, here's what this guy is. This is what we got to do. We just got to get them done.'"

James Hudson:

One player who is getting snaps at guard is Hudson, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in free agency. The tackle is getting cross-trained inside, and he's consistently repped with the second-string offense at right guard (including starting in the Colts game). According to Marrone, it can be tough to make that transition, but Hudson is holding his own so far.

"He's competing his butt off, and I think it's always a little bit tougher going from outside to inside," Marrone said on Hudson's position switch. "It's different. Things happen a lot faster, quicker, you know what I'm saying? So it's a little bit challenging and I think James has accepted that and he's working his butt off to do the best job he can."

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