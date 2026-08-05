One Patriots Position Battle Just Took an Interesting Turn

FOXBORO --- There hasn't been any questions about Mike Onwenu and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the New England Patriots offensive line. Both guards have remained in the starting lineup all summer (except for when Vera-Tucker has been limited) and will be the starters on the right and left side, respectively.

But for the players backing them up, there's been plenty of competition during training camp. The last few practices have shown us the changes being made at that spot with the second- and third-string offenses, and it could expose a potential weakness on the Patriots' roster.

Right now, the Patriots have rolled out Ben Brown and Andrew Rupcich with the second-string offense all camp. There have been times where both players get some snaps with the top unit, but primarily, they've been solidified as backups.

Both of them have rotated across the line, getting reps at left guard, right guard, and center. It's safe to say that those two players are nearing roster lock territory. And yet, the depth just isn't there in full.

Offensive Guard Depth Thinning Out

Caedan Wallace, the tackle-turned-guard, suffered an injury during 1-on-1 reps on Saturday and left practice early. He had also been jumped on the depth chart by Mehki Butler, who's looked much improved in his second season with the Patriots.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butler doesn't have any game experience, though, as he was a practice squad player in spurts last season. That's why the team has leaned on a free agent signing to help plug the gap.

James Hudson, the veteran who's played 60 games in his NFL career, has taken over at right guard with the backups. He opened the summer as a tackle, even getting first team snaps. But Wallace's injury and a clear lack of consistent depth forced a position change.

"We're Just Looking To Find The Best Combination"

He's spent this week working at solely guard, warming up at the position before taking snaps during team drills next to the center.

"I mean, I think that there’s — whether we have injuries or things, but I think that guys are working in there," head coach Mike Vrabel said before Tuesday's practice. "James is getting some reps inside there, and there will be a time where you guys will see Caleb (Lomu) work in there. So, we’re just looking to find the best combination of guys for the season.

Lomu got some work at guard during the spring practices. Being a backup is likely how the Patriots' first round rookie will get playing time anyway this year, as his role to the starting lineup at tackle is a bit murky.

For now, the Patriots' guard depth is as follows: Onwenu, Vera-Tucker, Brown, Rupcich, Hudson, Wallace, Butler, Lomu (once we see him get some run in training camp), and rookies JonDarius Morgan and Jacob Rizy (who's primarily a center). It's a fine group for camp right now, and a unit of Onwenu/Vera-Tucker/Brown/Rupcich should hold down the fort in the regular season.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) walks to the practice field with offensive tackle Andrew Rupcich (67) and center Ben Brown (77) at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It just feels like another injury in camp or at the start of the season could really put the offensive guard position in a bind. Yes, we can rehash the "move Will Campbell to guard" argument if it comes to that, but he's been playing at a high level to open up his sophomore season and a change of scenery for him isn't really needed.

The Patriots haven't totally ignored trying to add. They recently worked out Jared Penning -- who played college ball at Northern Iowa and had a stint with the Baltimore Ravens -- before going in another direction with their open roster spot (they signed defensive tackle Casey Rogers).

The Patriots hosted OG Jared Penning (UNI/Ravens) on a workout this morning. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 3, 2026

For now, the Patriots have enough to get them through the summer and still be productive. But another injury like Wallace's and we could be headed for trouble.

"So, I think we’re okay," Vrabel said. "I think the depth could always be better at every position, just to continue to build competition and finding the right mix of guys that are going to help us for this year."

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