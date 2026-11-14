What TreVeyon Henderson's Move to IR Actually Means for Patriots

The New England Patriots announced a slew of roster moves ahead of their Week 10 game in Germany, one of which included placing running back TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve.

The second-year player, who's officially listed on the injury report with an illness, has dealt with a neurological issue that's kept him off the field (and in the hospital).

"I talk to TreVeyon every day, and just like everybody else that’s not available, he’s working hard to get back," Mike Vrabel said this week when asked if there was a status update on Henderson's health. "And when that is, I don’t know. I don’t have a timetable. So, but I love my interactions with him. I love talking with him and seeing how it’s going."

Henderson opened the year as one of the team's most electric players on the offensive side of the ball. Now, he'll be forced to the sideline for a larger chunk of time as the Patriots look to right the ship heading into the stretch run.

Here's what placing Henderson on IR will mean for the Patriots, both in the immediate short term and moving forward in 2026 as a whole.

Running Game Suffers Explosive Blow

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson's speed and skills are some of the best on the Patriots. His ability to evade tacklers and outrun anyone was on display all last year as a rookie. But he hasn't looked the same this year. An ankle injury in a practice leading into Week 1 forced him to miss the opener, and he suffered another ankle injury later in the year as well.

The Patriots have Rhamondre Stevenson, who'll continue to carry the load out of the backfield. But his elusiveness and breakaway speed don't line up to Henderson's. The Ohio State alum also had the capabilities to catch passes out of the backfield, though that wasn't a major part of his game when healthy this year.

Overall, Henderson is one of New England's best young players. Without him for a playoff push, the offense will have to adapt when it comes to using their running backs in a variety of ways.

Henderson's Prolonged Absence Continues

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer (55) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson has missed the last two games with the illness and was already ruled out for this week's game against the Detroit Lions. He, along with Ben Brown and Carlton Davis, didn't take the trip to Munich for the game. Being placed on IR means he'll also have to miss more than just this week.

Considering the Patriots' bye week looms right on the horizon, Henderson will remain out of football activities for Week 10 vs. the Lions, the Week 11 bye, Week 12 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Week 13 vs. the Buffalo Bills and Week 14 vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The earliest he could return is for Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots have used five of their eight IR return to play designations to this point in the year, and with Romeo Doubs, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Dell Pettus all working their way back, that could also mean that Henderson's sophomore year in the NFL may already be over. They'll get two additional designations if they make the postseason.

Microscope on Other RBs on Active Roster

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs during practice at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison are the three running backs on the Patriots active roster heading into Week 10. Terrell Jennings remains on the practice squad as the top backup option.

With Henderson out of the picture for more than a month, it's going to put some stress on that trio — especially Stevenson, who's questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury. Considering he returned to practice in a limited capacity and the Patriots didn't elevate Jennings for the game, that is a good sign for Stevenson's health moving forward.

But Kiner and Larison, two players who have added value on special teams, will have to be larger factors on the offensive side of the ball. Kiner scored his first-career NFL touchdown in Week 9 against the Packers (in garbage time, albeit), but has shown he can carry the ball consistently. Larison hasn't gotten a large role yet, but may be called upon more in the wake of Henderson's IR placement.

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