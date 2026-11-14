Patriots Roster Moves: TreVeyon Henderson Placed on IR, Veterans Officially Activated

The New England Patriots are set to play their seventh international game in franchise history this weekend against the Detroit Lions. One day before kickoff, the team is making a few moves to help with their depth.

The team announced Saturday that they've officially activated fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive guard Greg Van Roten to the 53-man roster off of injury reserve. To make room, they placed running back TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve. They've also temporarily elevated offensive guard Andrew Rupcich off of the practice squad.

Here's what these moves mean for the Patriots for their Week 10 game:

TreVeyon Henderson Gets Sidelined For (At Least) 4 More Games

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) returns the ball during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have been without Henderson for the last few weeks after he has been dealing with a neurological issue that landed him in the hospital. The second-year running back hadn't looked like the same player this season and has dealt with ankle injuries as well as he worked his way back into the lineup. He'll now miss at least the next five weeks (four games, plus the Week 11 bye).

"Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days," Henderson said in a statement posted to social media. "During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.

"I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities."

With Henderson now being on IR for at least the next four games, it puts his immediate 2026 future into question. If he's able to return, the Patriots would have to use one of three designations on him during the regular season. If they were to make the postseason, they'd get two more slots to elevate a player off of IR.

Henderson has ran the ball 52 times for 203 yards and one touchdown in six games this year, missing the season opener in Seattle and the last two games against Miami and Green Bay. The Patriots also have Rhamondre Stevenson, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison on the active roster at running back.

"I talk to TreVeyon every day, and just like everybody else that’s not available, he’s working hard to get back," head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday when asked about Henderson's status. "And when that is, I don’t know. I don’t have a timetable. So, but I love my interactions with him. I love talking with him and seeing how it’s going."

Greg Van Roten, Reggie Gilliam Return From Injury

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (70) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have gotten banged up constantly up front, losing several offensive guards in the first nine weeks of the season. After Mike Onwenu went down in Week 2, Van Roten stepped up to replace him at right guard. One week later, he'd go down and be placed on IR.

Because Ben Brown (knee) didn't end up making the trip and Walter Rouse is questionable in concussion protocol, the Patriots decided to have Van Roten offcially return. He had until Nov. 24 to be elevated back onto the 53-man roster before his season ends.

Through nine games, the Patriots haven't had the greatest rushing attack, but getting another offensive lineman back into the fold should help open up some more running lanes. As it stands right now, Van Roten will likely slide into the starting spot at left guard — willing out the offensive line with Will Campbell, Jared Wilson, Matt Pryor and Morgan Moses.

The Patriots also added Gilliam to their 53-man roster after releasing undrafted tight end Tanner Arkin earlier this week. Arkin had gotten reps at fullback in the wake of Gilliam's injury. Gilliam, a free agent signing this year, played in the team's first four games of the season before going down with a knee injury. He should be able to help in pass protection as well.

OG Elevated From Practice Squad

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) walks to the practice field with offensive tackle Andrew Rupcich (67) and center Ben Brown (77) at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rupcich, who has experience across the offensive line at various spots, was called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game. With Van Roten returning to the lineup and Rouse being a question mark health-wise, it was good for the Patriots to add some more depth at guard.

The 27-year-old spent the summer with New England before an injury forced the team to release him from injured reserve with a settlement. He didn't sign elsewhere and was brought back a few weeks ago as a depth option as injuries continued to pile up.

Considering that the Patriots didn't elevate running back Terrell Jennings or cornerback Kindle Vildor, that should be a good sign for the game statues of both Stevenson and cornerback Charles Woods — who both didn't play/finish in last week's game against Green Bay.

The Patriots currently have nine players listed as questionable for their game against Detroit, including Stevenson, Van Roten, Gilliam, Rouse, Woods, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tight end Cameron Latu and safeties Kevin Byard and Brenden Schooler.

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