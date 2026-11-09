What Went Wrong with Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez vs. Packers?

In a 45-27 beatdown in Foxborough on Sunday, seemingly everything went wrong for the New England Patriots, who couldn't find any solution to a high-powered Green Bay Packers offense.

The blame pie for Week 9's loss has been split in many different ways, from Drake Maye's turnovers, to Mike Vrabel's seemingly incorrect gameplan and lack of adjustements, and poor defensive scheming. Despite all that went wrong, no individual has been handed more criticism for Sunday's loss than Christian Gonzalez.

The fourth-year cornerback, who just signed a record-breaking extension in the offseason, played without a doubt the worst game of his professional career.

A former All-Pro selection defensive back, Gonzalez earned his stripes as one of the NFL's best secondary players by locking down some of the most skilled wide receivers in the world. Against the Packers, the 24-year-old put up almost no competition to receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) for a touchdown during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzalez's Statistically Terrible Perfomance

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Gonzalez allowed a combined 187 yards and 10 receptions to the Packers dual receiving threat. Prior to Sunday, Gonzalez's career-high receiving yards allowed was 90 — less than half of what he let up to Green Bay.

Additionally, Gonzalez only allowed 196 yards in the six other games he played in this season. The 187 yards allowed on Sunday was the third-most by any NFL defensive back this season — an embarrassing statistic for the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

Christian Gonzalez allowed 7 receptions for 105 yards to Matthew Golden and 3 receptions for 82 yards to Christian Watson.



Gonzalez is the only defender since at least 2018 to allow more than 80 receiving yards to two different players in the same game.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/2voC02QTd3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 9, 2026

Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 372 yards in his three touchdown and nearly 80% completion rate performance. With more than half of those yards coming in targets attempted towards Gonzalez, it's clear that Green Bay and head coach Matt LaFleur had a game plan to come at the star corner.

LaFleur denied this intentional game plan postgame.

"I wouldn't say we went at him all game, but it was more just attacking the coverages more so than an individual," he said.

In addition to his touchdown allowed to Watson, Gonzalez also recorded a defenive pass interference, just his third penalty of that kind assessed to him in his career.

Watson and Golden, practically toying with the Patriots defense, each set career highs in yardage on Sunday, and are now both within the NFL's top-four players in receiving yards on the season.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) reacts after making a touchdown catch past the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bad Game Plan or Poor Execution?

One of the major storylines following the Packers offense all season has been their success rate with throwing the football downfield. Love attempts more passes of 20-plus yards than any other quarterback this season. He entered Sunday as the league leader in passing yards, with two top-10 weapons in receiving yards.

Knowing this information about the Packers, it begs the question to defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr, wasn't it obvious that Green Bay would throw the ball deep?

"We knew that was going to be the key to the game – eliminate the big play," said veteran safety Kevin Byard III. "We didn't do good enough today, at all."

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch past New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Gonzalez's performance more puzzling is how he was targeted. The Patriots have notoriusly been one of the best man coverage teams in the NFL, calling man coverage schemes more than every team, but two. On Sunday, the Patriots ran more zone than expected, and were often beat.

Gonzalez — known to be one of the best man-to-man cornerbacks in the NFL — let up a surprising 101 yards in man coverage. His catches allowed didn't come from losing a step, or not making plays at the ball (which is how most cornerbacks are beaten in man coverage), but instead he simply wasn't where the play needed to be made.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch past New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of his mishaps came in unfortunate circumstances, like a trip that caused Watson to break free, or a poor defensive read by Byard, who was supposed to provide safety help on the touchdown Gonzalez allowed.

Not being close enough to his receiver is what caused yesterday's putrid performance from the Patriots defensive cornerstone. He allowed far too much space between himself and his defenders, and was often taken advantage of for it.

The Patriots most heavily-targeted defensive back seemed to not have taken his career-low performance to heart.

"I had a bad game" said Gonzalez. "So, I'm not shaken up by it. I'm not too worried about it. I'll move on and be ready for next week."

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel starts off his quote on CB Christian Gonzalez with: "You can't take a nap in this league."



Asked him to clarify what he meant by that in this specific instance.



"You just can't take a play off or think that they're not going to challenge you or throw the… — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 9, 2026

Again, one piece of the blame pie certainly belongs to Kuhr, who may have instructed Gonzalez to give the Packers receivers an extra yard or two in coverage. But there's no doubt that if Gonzalez looked like the superstar cornerback he's always played like, New England would've found themselves competing to the very end.

"When your best players don't play good, you don't have much of a chance in this league," said Vrabel. "So, we expect a lot more. He expects a lot more. We need more from him and everybody else."

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