3 Important Keys to Success for Patriots to Beat Packers

The New England Patriots will square off against the Green Bay Packers, for what should be an exhilariting bout between two 5-3 teams.

The Packers have been on the precipice of great NFC teams, while New England just rejoined the party atop the AFC.

Standings update after Week 8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/LSsrfmwx9X — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2026

While Green Bay's record and statistics build a resume for legitimacy as one of the best teams in the NFL, they've yet to have a win that's impressed other teams. They've only beaten one team that currently has a winning record, and that was the Chicago Bears without Caleb Williams.

That make's Sunday's game against the Patriots just as meaningful for the cheeseheads, who compete in the most competitive division in football.

Here's how the Patriots avoid their fourth loss of the season, and get a much needed win against the Packers:

1. Force Jordan Love To Throw Short Passes

The Packers win games by extending drives with big-chunk plays. Utilizing Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, who are both top-10 receivers in yards on the year, Green Bay moves the ball through the air better than almost anyone else.

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Jordan Love ranks second in pass yards (1,402), third in touchdowns (10), and third in PFF grade (90.1) since Week 4. He's attempted the most passes of 20-plus yards this season, and 17 more than the next highest attempts from a passer.

Fortunately for the New England defense, which finds itself rarely healthy this week, Love also tends to turn the ball over. He's tied for seventh in interceptions (six) and has 15 turnover worthy plays on the season, the third highest of all quarterbacks.

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carlton Davis's return last week made New England's secondary fully healthy, which brings back one of the best pass defenses across the league. Additionally, Green Bay's offensive line is the worst pass blocking unit, according to PFF, and let up the second-most pressures. The Patriots interior pass rush is one of the best in the NFL.

If New England can apply quick pressure on Love and secure downfield threats, then the seventh-year quarterback for Green Bay will be forced to throw for short-yardage gains — a tactic that hasn't led to success for the Packers.

2. Don't Let Josh Jacobs Return To Form

Green Bay has the worst run game by all accounts in the NFL. Their running backs combined rank last in rush yards, yards per carry, and yards after contact. The offensive line is also PFF's lowest rated run-blocking group.

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 7, star running back Josh Jacobs returned from the NFL's commissioner exempt list for a domestic assualt accusation. In his two games back, Jacobs is averaging just 37.5 rush yards per game, and is last in the NFL in yards per carry, running for just 2.3 yards for every attempt he has.

After a slow return to game-action, Jacobs is itching for a breakout performance. With New England's secondary having the capabaility to limit Green Bay's pass game, New England can expect the Packers to rely on their struggling rushing attack to power through the Patriot defense.

"Just the pure talent that he's got in the backfield," Mike Vrabel said this week about Jacobs' abilities. "He's got a great skill set. He's a tough tackle. He runs hard. They've started, I would say, just from the film, trying to implement him in the red zone. He's a guy that's got good hands, good matchup, good in space. He's dynamic, and he's a three-down back."

3. Protect Drake Maye At All Costs

Green Bay has been an underrated defense this season. In the last five games, the Packer defense has allowed an average of 14.6 points per game. They've only let up more than three touchdowns once this season, and that came in a Week 3 loss where Atlanta put up 35 points.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big contributor to Green Bay's defensive efficiency is their ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Three of Green Bay's edge rushers have 20-plus pressures on the season, tying New England for most amount of defensive ends with that many pressures.

Green Bay's defense also has 52 tackles for loss or no gain, the second most of all NFL defenses. They bring pressure with safeties and cornerbacks, as defensive back Evan Williams has the second most quarterback pressures this season among all players at his position.

New England's offensive line continues to deal with injuries. After Morgan Moses was listed as questionable all week, he is expected to play through his foot injury on Sunday on the right side of the line. Additionally, New England gets much-needed reinforcements from tackle Marcus Bryant, who was activated off the injured reserve.

A few Patriots notes:



- Mack Hollins activated off IR

- G Greg Van Roten not activated yet -- 21-day window started Wednesday

- T Marcus Bryant activated earlier this week

- No elevations

- WR A.J. Brown and RB TreVeyon Henderson ruled out

- Henderson remains on the roster. Not… https://t.co/rr9smyvZ2X — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 7, 2026

If the Patriots offensive line unit can keep Drake Maye clean, which they've excelled out despite harsh injuries to the interior line, the MVp-caliber quarterback can control the game with his limited weaponry.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!