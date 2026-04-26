Where To Find, Follow Patriots Rookies On Social Media

The New England Patriots just drafted them. Now you most certainly want to follow them on all social media platforms, don't you?

This weekend, the Patriots selected nine players throughout the 2026 NFL Draft and reportedly signed 11 undrafted free agents after the seventh round ended. Some of them come from big schools, while others will step into Gillette Stadium after spending a college career in the shadows.

"Going back to my time on my way up to Foxborough, when I stopped in Boston, the TSA lady was just like, 'Man, you’re going to love it up here,'" seventh-round pick Behren Morton told media on a virtual press conference. "The people up in Foxborough are awesome. My time when I was up there for just a couple of days were awesome. I’m fired up to be there. I’m a competitor. I'm going to elevate the room for sure. I'm going to do whatever it takes to make this organization better."

With their lives changed completely, and the spotlight of the NFL directly on them, this is your shot to connect with some of the future stars of the Patriots online.

Caleb Lomu, OT (Utah)

New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu addresses the media after being selected in the first round. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

New England's first pick in the draft, Lomu was a first round talent at tackle that slid in the draft. Speaking to reporters after the selection, he said Will Campbell -- his new offensive line teammate -- texted him to congratulate him.

Instagram: @caleblomu

X/Twitter: @CalebLomu51

Gabe Jacas, EDGE (Illinois)

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

A fan of former Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon, Jacas was on the receiving end of the Patriots' second trade up in as many days. Brought to New England for his speed and violence, his connections to the Patriots (he worked with former Patriots assistant coach Joe Kim at Illiniois) paid off.

Instagram: @gxbe2x

X/Twitter: @Gabeosama

Eli Raridon, TE (Notre Dame)

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) gestures after making a first down in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

A former high school basketball star, Raridon has been compared to Rob Gronkowski by the way he attacks the passing game. The tight end has suffered two ACL tears before getting drafted, but told reporters that he's not feeling any side effects as he heads into his rookie season.

Instagram: @eliraridon

X/Twitter: @EliRaridon

Karon Prunty, CB (Wake Forest)

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) makes a opening play catch defended by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Prunty was the pick after a long wait without one. A boundary corner who started his college career at Kansas, Prunty could be considered a reach just by looking at the consensus draft boards. Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden disagrees, saying the coaches have liked him for a while.

Instagram: @karonprunty9

X/Twitter: @karonprunty9

Dametrious Crownover, OT (Texas A&M)

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) defends in coverage as Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) blocks during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The second offensive tackle drafted by New England, Crownover is a massive human being (6-foot-7, 319 pounds) who played most of his football at right tackle. The Patriots hope that he becomes valuable on both sides of the ball, something he said he's still working on.

Instagram: @dametrious.c

X/Twitter: @Dametrious1

Namdi Obiazor, LB (TCU)

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Namdi Obiazor (4) against the Georgia Bulldogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A converted safety, the TCU linebacker comes from an athletic background. His brother played FBS football at Kansas State, while his twin sister plays Division I college basketball. When asked how he'd describe his game, Obiazor bluntly said -- "physical."

Instagram: @namdi.4k

X/Twitter: @namdi4k

Behren Morton, QB (Texas Tech)

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A quarterback who was in the same recruiting class as Drake Maye, the athletic Morton is excited to get back to New England after a "Top 30" meeting. The Texas Tech captain has dealt with some injuries in the past, but should to be a fun watch at training camp this summer.

Instagram: @bmorton_2

X/Twitter: @BehrenMorton

Jam Miller, RB (Alabama)

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) rushes with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Miller is a short, compact runner with great speed. Likely entering a position contest with Terrell Jennings, Elijah Mitchell and Lan Larison as the third running back, Miller doesn't have a lot of wear on his tires and should be in the driver's seat for a nice role in 2026.

Instagram: @jamarionmiller1_

X/Twitter: @JamarionMiller1

Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE (Boston College)

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (15) tackles Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots met with Hutchins plenty of times, including the Senior Bowl, their own local pro day and his own BC pro day. The edge rusher told reporters he didn't think he'd get drafted, but is happy he got the phone call from the team just 30 miles from his coll

Instagram: @que.hutchins

X/Twitter: @QuintayviousHu3

Jacob Rizy, OG (Florida State) - UDFA

Instagram: @jakerizy

X/Twitter: @JacobRizy

Kyle Dixon, WR (Culver-Stockton) - UDFA

Instagram: @kyle.dixon9

X/Twitter: @kyledixon_

Channing Canada, CB (TCU) - UDFA

Instagram: @chvnniing

X/Twitter: @ccanada__

Myles Montgomery, RB (UCF) - UDFA

Instagram: @datboymyles_

X/Twitter: @datboymyles_

Nick DeGennaro, WR (James Madison) - UDFA

Instagram: @_nickdegennaro_

X/Twitter: @GennaroNick

Cameron Dorner, WR (North Texas) - UDFA

Instagram: @cameron.dorner4

X/Twitter: @cameron_dorner

Tanner Arkin, TE (Illinois) - UDFA

Instagram: @tanner_arkin

X/Twitter: @ArkinTanner

David Blay, DT (Miami) - UDFA

Instagram: @tndoxblay

X/Twitter: @tndoxblay

Kenneth Harris, CB (Oklahoma State) - UDFA

Instagram: @realkennethh

X/Twitter: @realkennethh

Jimmy Kibble, WR (Georgetown) - UDFA

Instagram: @jimmykibble__

X/Twitter: @KibbleJimmy

JonDarius Morgan, OG (UAB) - UDFA

Instagram: @jondariusmorgan

X/Twitter: @jondariusM

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!