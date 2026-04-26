Where To Find, Follow Patriots Rookies On Social Media
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The New England Patriots just drafted them. Now you most certainly want to follow them on all social media platforms, don't you?
This weekend, the Patriots selected nine players throughout the 2026 NFL Draft and reportedly signed 11 undrafted free agents after the seventh round ended. Some of them come from big schools, while others will step into Gillette Stadium after spending a college career in the shadows.
"Going back to my time on my way up to Foxborough, when I stopped in Boston, the TSA lady was just like, 'Man, you’re going to love it up here,'" seventh-round pick Behren Morton told media on a virtual press conference. "The people up in Foxborough are awesome. My time when I was up there for just a couple of days were awesome. I’m fired up to be there. I’m a competitor. I'm going to elevate the room for sure. I'm going to do whatever it takes to make this organization better."
With their lives changed completely, and the spotlight of the NFL directly on them, this is your shot to connect with some of the future stars of the Patriots online.
Caleb Lomu, OT (Utah)
New England's first pick in the draft, Lomu was a first round talent at tackle that slid in the draft. Speaking to reporters after the selection, he said Will Campbell -- his new offensive line teammate -- texted him to congratulate him.
Instagram: @caleblomu
X/Twitter: @CalebLomu51
Gabe Jacas, EDGE (Illinois)
A fan of former Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon, Jacas was on the receiving end of the Patriots' second trade up in as many days. Brought to New England for his speed and violence, his connections to the Patriots (he worked with former Patriots assistant coach Joe Kim at Illiniois) paid off.
Instagram: @gxbe2x
X/Twitter: @Gabeosama
Eli Raridon, TE (Notre Dame)
A former high school basketball star, Raridon has been compared to Rob Gronkowski by the way he attacks the passing game. The tight end has suffered two ACL tears before getting drafted, but told reporters that he's not feeling any side effects as he heads into his rookie season.
Instagram: @eliraridon
X/Twitter: @EliRaridon
Karon Prunty, CB (Wake Forest)
Prunty was the pick after a long wait without one. A boundary corner who started his college career at Kansas, Prunty could be considered a reach just by looking at the consensus draft boards. Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden disagrees, saying the coaches have liked him for a while.
Instagram: @karonprunty9
X/Twitter: @karonprunty9
Dametrious Crownover, OT (Texas A&M)
The second offensive tackle drafted by New England, Crownover is a massive human being (6-foot-7, 319 pounds) who played most of his football at right tackle. The Patriots hope that he becomes valuable on both sides of the ball, something he said he's still working on.
Instagram: @dametrious.c
X/Twitter: @Dametrious1
Namdi Obiazor, LB (TCU)
A converted safety, the TCU linebacker comes from an athletic background. His brother played FBS football at Kansas State, while his twin sister plays Division I college basketball. When asked how he'd describe his game, Obiazor bluntly said -- "physical."
Instagram: @namdi.4k
X/Twitter: @namdi4k
Behren Morton, QB (Texas Tech)
A quarterback who was in the same recruiting class as Drake Maye, the athletic Morton is excited to get back to New England after a "Top 30" meeting. The Texas Tech captain has dealt with some injuries in the past, but should to be a fun watch at training camp this summer.
Instagram: @bmorton_2
X/Twitter: @BehrenMorton
Jam Miller, RB (Alabama)
Miller is a short, compact runner with great speed. Likely entering a position contest with Terrell Jennings, Elijah Mitchell and Lan Larison as the third running back, Miller doesn't have a lot of wear on his tires and should be in the driver's seat for a nice role in 2026.
Instagram: @jamarionmiller1_
X/Twitter: @JamarionMiller1
Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE (Boston College)
The Patriots met with Hutchins plenty of times, including the Senior Bowl, their own local pro day and his own BC pro day. The edge rusher told reporters he didn't think he'd get drafted, but is happy he got the phone call from the team just 30 miles from his coll
Instagram: @que.hutchins
X/Twitter: @QuintayviousHu3
Jacob Rizy, OG (Florida State) - UDFA
Instagram: @jakerizy
X/Twitter: @JacobRizy
Kyle Dixon, WR (Culver-Stockton) - UDFA
Instagram: @kyle.dixon9
X/Twitter: @kyledixon_
Channing Canada, CB (TCU) - UDFA
Instagram: @chvnniing
X/Twitter: @ccanada__
Myles Montgomery, RB (UCF) - UDFA
Instagram: @datboymyles_
X/Twitter: @datboymyles_
Nick DeGennaro, WR (James Madison) - UDFA
Instagram: @_nickdegennaro_
X/Twitter: @GennaroNick
Cameron Dorner, WR (North Texas) - UDFA
Instagram: @cameron.dorner4
X/Twitter: @cameron_dorner
Tanner Arkin, TE (Illinois) - UDFA
Instagram: @tanner_arkin
X/Twitter: @ArkinTanner
David Blay, DT (Miami) - UDFA
Instagram: @tndoxblay
X/Twitter: @tndoxblay
Kenneth Harris, CB (Oklahoma State) - UDFA
Instagram: @realkennethh
X/Twitter: @realkennethh
Jimmy Kibble, WR (Georgetown) - UDFA
Instagram: @jimmykibble__
X/Twitter: @KibbleJimmy
JonDarius Morgan, OG (UAB) - UDFA
Instagram: @jondariusmorgan
X/Twitter: @jondariusM
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Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports