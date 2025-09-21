Chip Kelly Sets Record Straight on Ashton Jeanty's Slow Start
The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road today for their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Silver and Black are looking to improve to 2-1 in this game and come back home with another huge road win.
But the talk all week leading up to this game has been about Raiders starting running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders have not given Jeanty the workload many were expecting through the first couple of weeks of the season. Is there cause for concern?
Jeanty was taken with the sixth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. For many, that means something because running backs going that high are expected to come in and get a good workload right away. And that has not been the case for Jeanty. Now the question is, will he be unleash today against the Commanders?
Chip Kelly on Ashton Jeanty Workload
"You would love for Brock Bowers to play every play, you would love for Ashton Jeanty to play every play. But if you play Brock and Ashton, or any of those guys, every play in every game, by the time you get to game eight, you're not going to have guys left, because there's a certain amount of plays. In basketball, it's called 'Load management," said Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
"We're not sitting out games here, but I think you have to be conscious of it over the course of 17 games, if some guy's carrying the ball 30 times a game, they only have so many carries in a season. And I mean, if you're going to waste them – not waste them, but if you're using them early, then it's going to hurt you late. So, there tries to be a balance. And when you have depth, you have balance. There's some teams that don't have depth."
"So, this guy's the guy because there's a huge drop off. When you have some depth, it's beneficial to make sure. Because even in games where you're not getting 60 snaps, you're getting 70 snaps and 80 snaps. Well, if you didn't take them out in the first and second quarter, by the time you get to the fourth quarter, he's dead, you know? And when you really need him."
"So, you've got to, kind of, over the course of the game, you're hoping that you're getting in that 60 to 70 range. So, how do we distribute those snaps? And that's really what Deland [McCullough] is doing with those guys? And he handles all those substitutions."
