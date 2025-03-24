BREAKING: Raiders Lose Out on LB
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders made a play for restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss of the New England Patriots.
Per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The Patriots have officially matched the Raidres' offer sheet to LB Christian Elliss, per source. He's staying in New England."
Per previous reporting from Raiders On SI, a restricted free agent is "A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent. Teams must submit these tenders before the start of the 2025 League Year (4 p.m. ET on March 12)."
The Patriots had tendered Elliss via right-of-refusal. Per the NFL, right-of-first-refusal is "One-year contract worth $3.263 million. Team has the right to match any offer sheet signed with another team, but there is no draft compensation tied to this tender."
Per previous reporting:
Elliss had 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five defended passes in 2024. He played in 16 games and started in five. Through his four-year NFL career, Elliss has primarily been a special teams player and contributor in situational football, a down-backer.
The Raiders lost both starting inside linebackers in Robert Spillane (who went to New England) and Divine Deablo. They signed veteran Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts, who will bring experience and a loud voice to the locker room as well as physical, tone-setting play on the field.
The linebacker room is still young and inexperienced as a whole, and the Raiders will need to find a way to give it a boost -- sooner rather than later. The NFL Draft has talented linebackers at the top, but the drop-off to low-ceiling players is a steep slope.
Lots of physicality and weak pass coverage ability; not too many game-changing, three-down linebackers on the market. That being said, don't count out defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to potentially make do with what he has, or whoever the Raiders potentially draft.
