Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Bounce-Back Win Over Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders survived a late comeback attempt by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, ultimately winning the Week 4 contest, 20-26.
They did so without star players Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, responding to their humiliating Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Social media, of course, was buzzing after the win. Of course, the main narrative seemed to be the fact that Cleveland fell to a team that was missing its two best players.
A number of factors contributed to the victory -- the run game finally opening up, the pressure the Raiders were able to put on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and some terrific throws from Las Vegas quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
After a poor first possession, the Raiders' offense got rolling with big plays from second-year Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, who earned the Silver and Black their first points of the contest.
Tucker wasn't the only Raider receiver who cooked on Sunday, though. Jakobi Meyers led the offense in receiving with 49 yards on five receptions.
The Raiders' offense produced some major highlights on the day...
Las Vegas' special teams contributed as well, with strong performances from kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole.
As always, there was some fun off the gridiron along the way...
The game took a major turn in the Raiders' favor when safety Tre'von Moehrig made an interception that would set up an eventual Las Vegas touchdown.
The hard-fought battle came down to a red-zone stand by the Raiders, as the defense kept Cleveland from taking the late lead. It would end with a huge sack by Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden on fourth down.
The Raiders were finally able to get the ground game going, finishing the contest with 152 rushing yards. Veteran running back Alexander Mattison led the way with 60 yards on five attempts.
Now, some are calling for Mattison to take over the starting job, as he continues to outshine third-year back Zamir White.
We'll see if the Raiders decide to make any changes going forward.
Las Vegas will pack its bags for the Mile High city as it gears up for its second divisional matchup of the season, a meeting with the Denver Broncos.
