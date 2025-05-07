Film Study: Raiders WR Jack Bech
The Las Vegas Raiders added TCU wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Needing to improve their passing attack, the Raiders drafted one of the most underrated players in the class. Bech was a productive receiver in his career at LSU and with the Horned Frogs.
In the four years between those two schools, Bech caught 133 passes for 1,869 yards and 13 touchdowns. He can play in multiple spots for the offense, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should enjoy using him.
So, what are the Raiders getting in Bech? Let’s get into the film to find out.
We have previously done a film study on Raiders first-round pick Ashton Jeanty, which you can read here.
For this exercise, we will watch the film from Bech’s 2024 game against Kansas. Bech caught a season-high 10 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns against the Jayhawks.
One of the positives that stands out about Bech’s game is his body control on his route running. His footwork is sharp, and he runs an advanced route tree.
On one play in the first quarter, Bech slammed on the brakes and made an excellent cut on an out route. While the pass was incomplete, Bech showed off his impressive athleticism by making a leaping attempt at the ball.
Bech’s first touchdown came in the first quarter with TCU trailing 7-0. He was lined up in the slot, and the corner defending him passed him off to the safety, who was late to react.
The safety took a bad angle towards Bech, who slipped past him and the rest of the defense for a 35-yard score.
His second touchdown came with just 17 seconds left in the second half. He was once again lined up in the slot, running a filthy slant route and taking tough contact from two Jayhawks defenders as he fell into the end zone.
One thing Bech must improve on is his run-blocking. He looks disinterested in blocking for ball-carriers most of the time, something Pete Carroll will not tolerate.
The Raiders got an underrated player in Bech, who should help a wide receiver room that desperately needed it.
We will see how he meshes with Geno Smith and what he contributes in his rookie season.
