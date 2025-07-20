How Surprised Was Brock Bowers That the Raiders Drafted Him?
The bright spot for the Silver and Black last season was the play of tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers was just a rookie, but he had a great season. One thing that was surprising to Bowers was that the Raiders actually drafted him.
The Raiders took superstar tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the time, it was a question pick for the Raiders. But as the weeks kept going by and the play of Bowers was getting better in his rookie season, many were starting to keep their eyes on him. And then Bowers put on one of the best seasons a rookie has ever had.
Then, before the end of last season, it got people talking about how teams let Bowers fall all the way to the 13th pick and to the Raiders. The Raiders have been known as a team to miss out on a generational player because of all the mistakes they have made in previous drafts. But that night in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders pushed the right buttons in the first round by selecting Bowers.
"It's actually kind of funny, it's always like the team you least expect to pick you," said Bowers on Bussin' With The Boys podcast "I didn't talk to them a ton, I talked to other teams a lot more, and then all of a sudden I'm sitting there on draft night and I get a call. Me and my agent are talking, and Las Vegas isn't even in the picture really. ... All of a sudden, I get a call and it says Las Vegas, Nevada.
"I said, 'Should I pick this up?' and he said, 'Hell yeah pick it up!"
Next season, Bowers is looking to improve his game and is focusing on all the things he did not do well last season. The Raiders have a special player in Bowers for many years to come. Bowers is the major building piece the Raiders were looking for, and now the franchise is looking to win more games with Bowers.
For the Raiders, they would like to win a lot more games next season. That is something that Bowers would like to do as well.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Bowers and this season.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.