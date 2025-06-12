John Spytek on Joining Raiders with Pete Carroll
In January, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to begin a new era of Silver and Black football.
After deciding the Antonio Pierce-Tom Telesco duo would not bring them the results they wanted, they fired both men and brought in new blood.
Las Vegas hired John Spytek as its new general manager and Pete Carroll as its new head coach. Spytek becomes a first-time GM, while Carroll begins his second stint as an NFL head coach after spending 14 years with the Seattle Seahawks.
Spytek has a tremendous amount of respect for Carroll, who is one of the best coaches the game of football has ever seen.
He talked about joining the Raiders with Carroll on the latest episode of John Middlekauf’s podcast, ‘The 3 & Out Podcast.’
“From the first time we talked, I think we shared a pretty common vision and share a belief in what’s important in players and programs,” Spytek said. “I admired his work from afar for many, many years. I was on the receiving end of quite an a**-kicking in Super Bowl XVLVIII in New York when his team beat our Broncos 43-8.”
Spytek said that, as a first-time GM, having someone like Carroll, who has so much experience, has made things much easier.
“There’s a confidence and just a security in knowing that he has all the stuff handled down there. He has a vision. There aren’t many things that are going to surprise him at all. He’s seen a lot of it. He’s a great resource for me from that standpoint, from day-to-day working with the team, roster building, ‘this guy’s really ascending even if people might not see it yet’ or ‘this guy maybe really doesn’t fit in.’”
Spytek sees the duo working out.
“The draft process was an awesome experience with him and the coaching staff,” he said. “I’m grateful to lean on his wisdom and experiences, and that also, we share a common belief, and there’s a synergy between us.”
The new Raiders’ regime has excited fans about what the future could look like. They may not turn things around immediately, but Raider Nation will be satisfied to see tangible progress.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Spytek on the ‘3 and Out Podcast’ here.
