Raiders' Financial Moves This Offseason Were Brilliant
The Raiders in 2025 were ahead of the curve with their deals involving Geno Smith and Maxx Crosby, sealing their deals with both men before the market at their positions exploded.
In a recent report by ESPN's Seth Walder, the Raiders saved themselves millions by handing out millions before any one else.
"It's in that vein that I think the Smith trade was worthwhile," wrote Walder. "Yes, he's 34. And yes, he's coming off a weaker statistical season in which he ranked just 21st in QBR (albeit having to work behind a suspect Seattle offensive line and with a lackluster running game). But the Raiders surrendered only a third-round pick, and his contract averages $37.5 million and would be even less if the Raiders move on before a non-guaranteed 2027 season. That's worth it."
Think about it like this. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy signed an extension this offseason that is going to give him $53 million annually over the next five years. Keep in mind that Purdy's $53 million isn't even enough to put him in the top five highest-paid quarterbacks based on average annual value.
Smith is a very good quarterback and a steal at under $40 million. That extra $15 or so million the Raiders save would cover their entire draft class with a little left over to add extra talent.
Smith is already an excellent passer, now give him time and talent and watch him explode.
However, the Raiders also saved money by issuing an extension to beloved defensive end Maxx Crosby.
"The Raiders also extended Maxx Crosby with two years left on his contract. Crosby was underpaid on his old deal, and his 2025 and 2026 salaries were increased to $32.5 million and $30 million, more commensurate with his ability as a top-flight edge rusher. But the Raiders didn't dole out a new signing bonus and retain Crosby at non-guaranteed salaries in 2027, 2028 and 2029 of $29 million, $26.5 million and $27.4 million. The new contract upped Crosby's short-term pay but also retained upside for the Raiders. It was a good move."
Crosby currently has the third highest average annual value among edge rushers but impending extensions to T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson, and Micah Parsons are going to reset the market well above the $40 million mark set by Myles Garrett.
In 12 months, we could see Crosby's AVV be $10 million below the record-setting figure.
That's two critical positions the Raiders are paying for on a discount. Now that extra money can be used to address needs that have been ignored for too long.
