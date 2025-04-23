BREAKING: Insider Says Raiders Top Prospect is a Trade Target
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2025 NFL draft tomorrow as favorites to land top running back prospect Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick. Jeanty is one of the best overall players coming into the NFL, and now he is making more noise as we are just less than one day away from hearing his name get called.
The Silver and Black want to draft Jeanty because one of their biggest needs is getting a running back to bring back a run game. Last season, the Raiders run game was last in the National Football League, and they need to have a good run game next season to turn things around and be competitive in the AFC West.
But the Raiders might not get the chance to draft Jeanty because he might be gone by the time their pick at six comes around.
Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Insider Albert Breer says to be on the lookout for multiple teams trying to trade up for Jeanty. And more teams are looking closer at Jeanty, and he is becoming an option for more teams at the top of the draft.
"The reason, to me, is simple: After Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are picked, this year’s class is short on blue-chip talent. But in a mess of relative mediocrity, Jeanty is the real deal," said Breer.
"To simplify the point, if you’re looking at a player who could easily project into (eventually) becoming top five at his position, it may be just Hunter, Carter and Jeanty. Will Campbell, Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks Jr. are all good tackle prospects. Will any of them ever be top 10 at the position?" added Breer.
"Bottom line: The Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver or Chicago could look at Jeanty and see a player who could stabilize your offense, and put your quarterback in second-and-6 and third-and-2 more often, and give him lay-ups in the passing game."
If the Raiders still want to go after Jeanty, they might have to trade up themselves to get them. The Raiders also might be receiving calls about trading their sixth overall pick to a team that is trying to land Jeanty. If the Silver and Black get a trade package they cannot refuse, do not be surprised if the Raiders trade down.
