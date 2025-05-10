Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Ready to Carry the Load
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders want to do way better next season is run the ball well. Last season, the Silver and Black had the worst run game in the National Football League. No matter what the Raiders tried, it did not work all of last season.
The Raiders if they want to get things going in the right direction in 2025, will need a run game that is good and can be reliable to the offense and quarterback.
New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likes his offense to run the ball and this offseason, alongside new general manager John Spytek, they have addressed the running back position. One move they made in free agency was getting a veteran back in the building.
And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they draft the best running back in the 2025 class. They are set up well to have a bounce-back year overall and at the running back position.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how running back Ashton Jeanty fills a huge hole for the Raiders on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Let us talk about the elephant in the room when it comes to running back. He is the Raiders' first-round pick, fills a huge hole. He is an instant impact player," said Carpenter. "He is a player that I shared with you before the draft, many NFL people said to me was the best running back to come out in the draft since Saquon Barkley. No one thought he was rated as high as Saquon, but the best since Saquon, and that is Ashton Jeanty."
"This is a guy that can do so much. If you were looking for a equivalent of who his game kind of mirrors is it Emmit Smith. Just size-wise wise he emulates him. Style wise he emulates him ... To me, there is no one you compare to, to Barry Sanders. But he has elements to his game that remind me of Barry ... That ability to bounce, that ability to change direction, and that vision remind me of Barry. This is going to be a potential generational running back. I was told his interest is football. That is just the way he operates. He is all football, all the time.
