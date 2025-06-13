How Many Raiders are Positionally Among the League's Best?
Each of the 32 teams in the National Football League has immense talent. It's not possible for a player to realize their dreams of playing at the highest level professionally without possessing the traits required to excel.
Not only are the Raiders in that category of employing guys that have the right attributes, the Silver and Black are much like the Naval pilots in the 1986 classic Top Gun. In fact, like Iceman, Hollywood and Maverick, two Las Vegas Raiders individuals and a trio of core special teamers can be considered among "the best of the best", and that's absolutely a rare feat.
So, who are these current NFL greats? Well, in Vegas, one represents the offense, another plays on defense, while the third is a trio of special teamer. Starting on the offensive side of the ledger is a unicorn that is only starting his second season as a pro. That phenom is Brock Bowers.
Even though it's typically unheard of to sing the high praises of a player with only a solitary season under his belt as the best in all the land, who else can match the former Georgia Bulldog's accomplishments as a rookie tight end? In 2024, Bowers was selected to the Pro Bowl, honored as a first-team All-Pro, and named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. All that was due to the first-rounder breaking and setting NFL records for rookie receptions with 112 and receiving yards for a rookie tight end with 1,194. With all of those accolades and achievements, how can anybody say at the moment that Brock Bowers is not "Him"?
Looking at the other side of the the line of scrimmage, one could look no further than Maxx Crosby as a chart-topper among edge rushers. Crosby has been a stalwart of the franchise since the Raiders stole him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
While a reasonable person wouldn't argue that T.J. Watt of the Steelers is the best on the edge, Crosby is a game-wrecker and quarterback tormentor whose greatness can't be ignored. No. 98 is the epitome of silver-and-black ferocity, has the stats to back it up and could possibly be counted as one of the NFL's top three players. It wouldn't be a stretch to think that Maxx would agree that he resides at the top of his position as well.
On special teams, Tom McMahon's kicker, punter and long snapper make up the finest group in the league. Daniel Carlson ranks among the best in the game because of his penchant for deep kickoffs and consistently getting the Raiders a crucial three.
However, there are other kickers that you can put in the same league as Carlson, such as Dallas' Brandon Aubrey and Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell. While that is true, the punt is one of the most important aspects of a game and nobody is in the same league at punter as the Raiders A.J. Cole. He is the best in the business with his ability to boom punts and pin opponents deep in their own end of the field. While Carlson and punter A.J. Cole make up an unparalleled duo courtesy of their feet, the man making sure that they get a ball to kick effectively, Jacob Bobenmoyer, helps the Raiders hit the specialty trifecta.
When the premier long snappers in today's NFL are listed, the names usually brought up are San Francisco's Taybor Pepper, Dallas' Trent Sieg and Bobenmoyer. When a unit can boast one player that is the absolute finest and two others are considered among the crop's cream at their positions, you can emphasize the "special" in special teams.
With these five Raiders residing in rarified NFL air, Head Coach Pete Carroll has the foundation to build an empire. If others join the firm of Bowers, Crosby, Carlson, Cole and Bobbenmoyer, a shift change in the AFC West and the NFL could occur.