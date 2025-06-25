Taking a Closer Look at the Raiders' Run Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders aim to have another strong season on defense in 2025.
The Raiders struggled with injuries on that side of the ball last season, yet still managed an admirable performance. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has shown that he is one of the best in the business.
Las Vegas will get several players back healthy, including defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. Crosby is one of the best run defenders in the NFL.
Pete Carroll wants his teams to be sound in the trenches, and that includes stopping the run. The Raiders were fine in that regard last season, but they could improve in 2025.
Today, let’s break down the Raiders’ run defense and see where their strengths are and where they could improve.
The Raiders ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game in 2025 (116.9). They ranked 11th in defensive expected points added per game at -0.07.
By all metrics, the Raiders were an upper-half run defense in the NFL. That should improve with the return of some of the top players.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders’ top run defenders entering next season are Elandon Roberts (91.0), Christian Wilkins (80.2), Crosby (73.5), Tyree Wilson (72.4), and Isaiah Pola-Mao (72.4).
The team has an eclectic mix of position groups represented on its top list, signaling that Graham ensures all three levels of his defense can stop the run. The team is aggressive and flies to the football, which they must continue to do in 2025.
Crosby sets the tone for the rest of the defense as a run defender. He disengages quickly with blockers and takes down ball carriers in the backfield.
A defensive line that can take on blocks allows the linebackers, such as Roberts, who is excellent at diagnosing plays, to plug holes and fit the run effectively. That even applies to the safeties who also love to fly downhill.
The Raiders were a good run-stopping team last season, but healthy returns next season should push this team up into the elite range.
If the team improves in coverage, we could be talking about one of the best defensive units in the NFL.
