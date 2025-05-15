Most Notable Road Games for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders now know their 2025 schedule.
As year one for Pete Carroll and John Spytek begins, the Raiders will look to change their postseason fortunes and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
You can view the full schedule here.
The Raiders have nine home games and eight road games in 2025. They finished with a 2-6 home record and a 2-7 home record last season.
Today, we will look at the toughest road games the Silver and Black will face, not including AFC West opponents. Which teams will give the Raiders the toughest match-ups?
Let’s break down the three most difficult ones in 2025.
Week 3 - at Washington Commanders
The Raiders have not played Washington since 2021, the year they made the postseason. Could they turn the tide in their favor and pick up a road victory?
The Commanders surprised the NFL world and made a run to the NFC Championship Game last season behind an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign from Jayden Daniels. The Raiders hope they can be this year’s surprise postseason team.
Washington reloaded this offseason, acquiring Deebo Samuel from San Francisco to bolster their offense. They are expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC, so the Raiders will have their work cut out for them in the nation’s capital.
Week 15 - at Philadelphia Eagles
The Raiders get a crack at the Super Bowl Champions near the end of the season.
This is the first time Las Vegas will play the Eagles since 2021, when the Raiders emerged victorious. The Eagles will challenge Carroll’s trenches on both sides of the ball, as they did against the Kansas City Chiefs in February.
A cold day in Philly will prove challenging for the Silver and Black. The Raiders hope they will be playing for postseason positioning at this point, so this game could carry high stakes.
Week 16 - at Houston Texans
Truthfully, this two-game stretch will be brutal.
The Texans will look to maintain control over the AFC South, which will still have several teams gunning for their spot at this point in the season. C.J. Stroud and the new-look Houston offense are looking to bounce back from last year’s regression.
Houston won five home games last season, so they will want to protect their home field. This game will be a challenge for the Raiders on both sides of the ball.
You can follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another breaking news story on the Las Vegas Raiders and their road tests.
We invite you to interact with us about the schedule and more when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.