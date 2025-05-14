Raiders' Travel Miles For the 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be ready to get things going in the right direction next season. The Raiders have made all the right moves this offseason to get the team back to their winning ways in 2025. The Silver and Black have brought in a veteran head coach who will bring his leadership and his strong knowledge of the game to the Raiders.
The team has also brought in one of the best up and coming general managers in the National Football League in John Spytek, who knows how to scout talent.
Now, these things have worked great together in their first offseason as members of the Raiders organization. They have brought in the players that they believe will help them get the culture in the right direction and give them the best chance to win games next season. They have brought in strong locker room players as well as put together one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL.
The Raiders have all the right things going for them this offseason. In free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, they have hit it out of the park. Now they have to prove it next season and start winning way more games than they have been.
The next step for the Raiders is the release of their full schedule. The Silver and Black know what opponents they will be playing against. Now they will find out what week and what times they will be playing those opponents. But before we get to the full schedule release, we look at the miles the team will travel next season. In the history of the Raiders, the travel miles have not been too kind to them.
The Raiders will travel 18,055 miles next season. That puts the Silver and Black at the No. 18 spot of all the NFL teams in miles traveled. That is a good sign for them, they do not have to travel as much as they have in the past.
"NFL 2025-26 MILES TRAVELED. The 32 NFL teams will cover a total of 625,947 miles this season, averaging 19,561 per team, and 2,301 per trip. 6 NFL teams will travel more miles than it takes to go around the world," said Bill Speros on X/Twitter.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all Raiders news updates!
Your opinion matters to us, so sound off on the 2025 Raiders' miles when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.