Indiana Star a Raiders Sleeper Choice in the Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler fortifying the interior of the defensive line. But those two players aren't getting younger, and it would be in their best interest to fish for a young, high-end defensive tackle product in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Some mock drafts have tabbed the Raiders as winners of the Mason Graham sweepstakes; the Silver and Black could very well take the Michigan star with the No. 6 pick, but they can afford to go another route and take a talented interior defender later on.
One option is Indiana's CJ West, whom 33rd Team's Ian Valentino deemed one of the biggest sleepers in the draft.
"Transferring from Kent State to Indiana was supposed to give CJ West a challenge, but the 6-foot-1, 315-pound nose tackle dominated the Big Ten instead of struggling. The middle man of the revamped Hoosiers was a menace as a run-stopper, earning one of the top PFF grades in the nation by dominating interior blockers," wrote Valentino. "The key to his NFL stock is how translatable his pass-rush production is to the next level.
"He logged only two sacks, but his 25 quarterback pressures were much more promising in comparison. There's a good chance West can be in line for a Poona Ford or Tershawn Wharton-like career where he'll get upfield and be more disruptive when isolated on guards or centers. The reason to believe that is that he tested as one of the most athletic defensive tackles in a class loaded with options.
"All of West's combine scores were elite, and accomplishing that with his dense frame is extremely valuable. I wish his arm length were better than 31.5 inches, but he's the classic bruiser inside with enough quickness and closing ability to be an effective starter on the right unit."
Per NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein's scouting report:
"West benefited from an extremely active, gaming front that created playmaking opportunities, but he also did the dirty work inside that scheme. He plays with adequate hand and foot quickness and is quick to diagnose the play. A lack of length and leverage at the point of attack might tie him to a one-gapping scheme as a pro. The sack totals are light, but he has enough athletic ability to compete as a rusher on single blocks. West has Day 3 value as a likely three-technique backup."
