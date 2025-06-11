How Will Broncos' JK Dobbins Signing Affect the Raiders?
The Denver Broncos signed JK Dobbins on a 1-year deal earlier today, after previously being a part of the Los Angeles Chargers last season. How will this signing affect the Las Vegas Raiders and their divisional game against the Broncos?
For the past couple of seasons, the Raiders have been dominant over the Broncos, and it wasn't until last year that the Broncos began to claw their way back into the rivalry. Since 2020, the Raiders have won eight of their ten divisional games against the Broncos, with 2024 being the Broncos' first two wins and the first time they've swept the Raiders since 2014.
The Raiders were the only team in the AFC West not to make the playoffs last season, and even if they don't make it this year either, they've improved to the point where they can steal some division games against their opponents.
An important thing to look at when deducing how much this move will affect the Raiders is taking a look at how well Dobbins performed against them last season when he was a part of the Chargers. The Broncos and Chargers have different offensive schemes, especially when it comes to the run, but it's a good reference point to see how their defense played against Dobbins.
In their week one matchup last season, he carried the ball ten times for 135 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard run, which was his longest run all season. The next time these two teams played was in the last week of the season, where their defense performed much better against Dobbins.
Despite carrying the ball 18 times, it only resulted in 63 yards, and his longest run only went for 10 yards. They did a better job at shutting down Dobbins, but it didn't matter as they lost both of their games against the Chargers last season as well.
His staying in the division might've been a blessing in disguise for the Raiders, as their returning players on the defensive front, like Maxx Crosby or Christian Wilkins, already know how he plays, and Pete Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff have film on him from 2024.
Another thing to look out for is that with Dobbins, the Broncos have plenty of running backs on their roster, which could result in them wanting to see who can dominate the ground more between them and the Raiders, who boast a top rushing duo of their own. It'll be exciting to see how Dobbins' deal affects the Raiders in 2025, and if they can get back to being atop the Broncos after being swept in 2024.
