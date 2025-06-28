Taking a Closer Look at Raiders' RT Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders will begin training camp next month, and fans will have a chance to see the team back in action.
Raider Nation is excited for their team this season, as Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty highlight a new-look offense with Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly leading the way on the coaching staff.
The offensive line is one element of the Raiders’ offense that polarizes the fan base. Some fans like the current group, while others wish the team had done more in the offseason to improve it.
Las Vegas drafted two offensive linemen in April, and although its starters are likely set, there could be a chance they compete for a starting role.
Right tackle seems to be an intriguing spot for this team, as there are several players who could compete for snaps.
Let’s break down the Raiders’ right tackle situation and see what could come of it.
Last season, Thayer Munford began the year as the starter. He held that spot down for two weeks before getting injured, which allowed third-round rookie DJ Glaze to step in.
When Glaze played, he impressed the previous staff so much that he never gave the starting job back. According to Pro Football Focus, Munford's most snaps after Week 2 were 41 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Glaze’s PFF numbers were not spectacular in a grand sense, but watching him play, you would not have considered him a third-round rookie. He showed flashes of promise as a long-term option, and it is hard to see him losing the starting job.
However, this is a new coaching staff, so the slate is wiped clean for all the tackles. This gives the two rookies a chance to compete for significant snaps.
Texas Tech’s Caleb Rogers played over 4,000 snaps in his collegiate career, so he is someone the team could plug into the right tackle spot and expect immediate production.
William & Mary’s Charles Grant has a high ceiling, but it is hard to envision him taking the starting job because of how raw he is and how much technical work he needs.
After evaluating all four contenders, it does not feel like any player will unseat Glaze. We will see what happens in training camp.
