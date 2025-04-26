Raiders Cut Six Players with Haul of New Draft Picks
The Las Vegas Raiders added four new players on Friday, the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ahead of it, they cut six players to clear room for those picks -- cornerback M.J. Devonshire, wide receiver Ramel Keyton, defensive tackle Tyler Manoa, linebacker Kana'i Mauga, linebacker Jackson Mitchell, and running back Isaiah Spiller.
The Raiders were active, making two Day 2 trades and adding four players in the second and third rounds: TCU wide receiver Jack Bech, Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter, Texas Tech offensive guard Caleb Rogers, and William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant.
The Raiders could still add to the defensive line on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick wrote scouting reports on all four players selected.
Bech: "The 6' 1", 214-pound Bech is a physical, well-built receiver with reliable hands and standout ball skills. He’s a quality ball tracker downfield and is comfortable working over the middle. Bech can play inside and outside, and while he’s not sudden or explosive after the catch, he’s tough to bring down due to his strength, balance, body control and feel for space. Bech isn’t a loose or twitchy mover when entering or exiting breaks, but his physicality at the catch point helps him finish. He projects well as a reliable possession receiver in the middle of a receiver room."
Porter: "Porter has a safe floor as a standout special-teamer, as he blocked four punts in his six-year career at Iowa State and impressed as a gunner. Porter ran a 4.30 40-yard dash, and his blend of size, speed, fluidity and range creates an enticing projection at corner, where he started for the first time collegiately in 2024. His footwork and route recognition need improvement, as does his strength, tackling and ability to contain in run support. But Porter should be able to make plays on special teams while he develops as a corner."
Rogers: "Across four years at Texas Tech, Rogers started games at every offensive line spot except center, though most of his work was at tackle. In addition to his versatility, the 6' 5", 312-pounder’s profile features strong hands, anchor ability in pass protection and quality movement skills in space to climb and pull. Rogers isn’t overly quick in tight quarters and may struggle against speed rushers, he doesn’t generate much push off the ball as a run blocker and leverage will be an issue for him inside. He should start his pro career as a reserve lineman who can provide relief at multiple spots."
Grant: "Grant fires off the ball and will be a strong fit for zone-rushing teams due to his proficiency climbing to the second level and attaching himself to linebackers. He has fluid hips and can seal rushing lanes. In pass protection, Grant’s quick feet and length offer a high ceiling, but his punch timing, pad level and anchor ability are still progressing, and he may struggle early against power rushers."
