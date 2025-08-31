Raiders Must Address Moving Pieces in Key Position Group
The Las Vegas Raiders lost a lot of their secondary depth in free agency, including notable players such as Jack Jones, Marcus Epps, Nate Hobbs, and Tre'von Moehrig. They made sure to get some players back in free agency, but of varying quality.
Players like Jeremy Chinn should be impactful right away in the Raiders' defense, and they expect him to secure the middle of the field for them as a safety who offenses shouldn't be comfortable throwing against.
In the same breath, they're relying on guys like Eric Stokes, who was a former first-round pick for the Green Bay Packers but wasn't able to live up to draft expectations. Lonnie Johnson was another free agent acquisition, but he got injured in practice and will be on the IR to start the season.
The Raiders picked up Tristin McCollum off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles to recover some depth they lost in Johnson's injury. This move gives hope that they still aren't done fleshing out their secondary. Which players could they be looking to sign?
Possible New Starter?
Jabrill Peppers was released from the New England Patriots in a surprising move due to his veteran status and continuity with the team. He now doesn't have a team to call his own, and the Raiders should swoop in and add him to their roster.
Peppers might not be the defensive back to go out there and be a ball hawk, as he has never had more than two interceptions in a season in his career. However, he's physical and sets the tone, which is something this Raiders defense is going to need.
I understand what Pete Carroll wants to do with this secondary. A lot of the players they're relying on are younger, and they want to build it up from the ground up. Peppers has experience that he can fall back on, and he can also help some of their rising stars, such as Darien Porter or the aforementioned McCollum.
Overall, their secondary heading into the season looks like it's lacking star power. Peppers can help with that, and even if he doesn't improve their defense against the pass dramatically, his upside as a run defender is more than enough reason as to why the Raiders should be interested in adding him to their roster.
