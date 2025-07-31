Geno Smith's Leadership is Showing in Raiders Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders aim to prove critics wrong next season. They have made several key offseason moves that position the team for success in the 2025 season.
The Raiders are still going to have to prove it on the field by winning games, and they know that. But there are still a lot of people who are doubting the Silver and Black heading into the new season.
The Raiders have veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading the way for the Raiders' offense on and off the field. He was picked up by the Raiders via trade this offseason. He is what the Raiders have been looking for in a quarterback for the last few years. He is the real deal, and now the Raiders have a threat at the quarterback position heading into the new season.
Smith for the Silver and Black is also a good pickup because of all the young talent the Raiders have on the offensive side of the ball. Smith is going to make sure they are put in a position to be successful. They are going to be key players for the Raiders and for the offense to be better this season. It all starts with Smith, and he knows that. He has come out so far in training camp and proven that he is leading by example.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the veteran leadership of Smith on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Geno Smith got a big deal, but it was a very team-friendly deal," said Carpenter. "Listen he got a lot of deals for a lot of money ... Geno has absolutely looked the part. He has looked outstanding. But where I have been more impressed with him is I have watched him go over and coach defensive backs. I watched him talk to the linemen, linebackers, young players, old players. He is just a steady hand of leadership. This team does not need another Maxx Crosby. They have one and it is only one."
"But what they did need was that unequivocal leader that everyone stopped, everyone listened to. He has everyone's respect. And he has been outstanding.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on Geno Smith.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take