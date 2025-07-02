How Will the Raiders’ RBs Perform in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders made a clear emphasis in the offseason that they wanted to include the run game as part of their new identity moving forward. Keeping things simple is effective in a league where everyone's trying to find the next big thing, as well as a resurgence in the importance of the running back position.
The San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, and it led them to a Super Bowl, even if they didn't win. The Philadelphia Eagles stepped up and did what they couldn't and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and Saquon Barkley was an undeniable part of that.
That's why I think it's important to take a look at the Raiders' running back room heading into 2025 and talk about how I think they're gonna perform. The Raiders spent their high first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty, a move speculated on for months, but a sigh of relief for Raider Nation when it finally happened.
By all accounts, Jeanty is a generational talent, and if the Raiders don't fumble him, he'll be a franchise-altering player. It's like fireworks whenever he's handed off the ball; he's shown he's an offensive engine all by himself and is exactly the type of playmaker the Raiders have needed for years.
His partner in crime and the second half of the Raiders' new rushing duo is Raheem Mostert, their free agent acquisition from the Miami Dolphins. Mostert is still very talented in his own right, still possessing his agility and quick bursts of yardage whenever his team needs it.
The biggest red flag for Mostert is whether or not he can stay on the field, as he's always been injury-prone, even when he came into the league. Jeanty will get the majority of snaps, but if he's able to stay healthy, I wouldn't be surprised to see him become a big part of their offense.
After Mostert, Sincere McCormick is their next player in the depth chart, and he played a minimal role last year for the Raiders, only appearing in five games and averaging 4.7 yards per run on 39 carries. Despite making his Raiders debut in 2024, he actually signed with the team in 2022 and has been on waivers and injury reserve ever since.
Overall, the Raiders have the top-end talent to turn their success on the ground around, but it's the coaching staff and offensive coordinator who give me so much success in their rushing attack ext season. Jeanty looks to be a leading Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate already and will command their running back room in 2025.
