Raiders Will Close Out the 2025 Season With a Win
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough schedule in 2025, which only gets worse as the season progresses. They have a grueling two-week stretch on the road where they have to face the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in back-to-back weeks, which is brutal to a team that only won four games last season
However, there is a team in the NFL that has it worse than them. The New York Giants only won three games in 2024, and they were blessed with the toughest schedule in the league in 2025. The Raiders will be facing them in week 17 as they wind down the season and are looking for a win at home.
This game is late in the season, and I have no clue who will be the Giants' starting quarterback, but I have a sneaking suspicion that they'll ride out with Jaxson Dart until the season finishes. While Dart may not start the season as their starter, I think the Giants' lack of wins will result in them wanting to make the most out of his rookie year as possible.
The Giants' quarterback room is full of players who want to start and will fight for the starting position, but none of them stand a chance against the Raiders' defensive line. Arguably, their most talented quarterback is Russell Wilson, and the Raiders have experience dealing with him from his days on the Denver Broncos.
Jameis Winston may prove to be difficult to handle with his gunslinging mentality and eagerness to throw the ball, but it's not as if the Giants have one of the better offensive lines in the league. As long as they can get pressure on Winston consistently enough, he won't be able to take advantage of their weak secondary.
Tommy DeVito would only be in the game if there were major injuries, as it's clear his time in New York may be coming to an end soon. That leaves Dart, and it's impossible to predict the type of player he'll be, but I'm sure Maxx Crosby and the rest of the defensive line will give him a tough time in Las Vegas if he's the one starting.
As for the Raiders' offense, I think Pete Carroll should employ a simple game plan as the season winds down and let their star players make game-changing plays. The Giants have an impressive defensive front that may slow down Ashton Jeanty, but how many times will they be able to keep Brock Bowers in check?
The Raiders should win this game at home, and I think it'll be due to their veteran leadership and good decision-making on the field. Geno Smith will have to minimize his mistakes in order for them to win and avoid being upset by a team that has nothing to lose.
