WATCH: Raiders OL Jordan Meredith Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- It has become evident that veteran offensive lineman Jordan Meredith will play a pivotal role in the Raiders' offensive plans this season. The versatile lineman looks to be the Raiders' starting center entering Week 1.
At this point in training camp, Meredith has been thrust into a much more significant role than he was with the Raiders.
Meredith spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Raiders safety Terrell Edmunds spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: How did this opportunity come up? And what were your first thoughts when you found out?
Terrell Edmunds: "My first thoughts when the opportunity presented itself, I was just excited. Excited to come and join a new team, excited to come and join these guys. I saw how much they were grinding. I watched the game before I even came out here. And then, just excited to come out here."
Q: What was your evaluation of the defense watching the game?
Edmunds: "It was pretty good. Everybody has your hiccups right now, ups and downs of just early preseason, just getting everything in order. You have a lot of new faces on the team, new coaching scheme. So now it's just like, let's all come together. Let's figure out what we can do to make us the best squad we can be."
Q: How would you describe your skill set and how you fit into the mold here with Patrick Graham's defense?
Edmunds: "Honestly, just coming in and just trying to be a sponge, trying to learn as much as I can. Come down wherever they want me to play, if they want to play dime, if they want to play any safety position. Wherever they want me to go, just go out there and help out the best way I can."
Q: Are you absorbing the new playbook? How similar is it to stuff you've done in the past?
Edmunds: "Every playbook has some similarities, but you just got to come out here and just learn exactly what they want you to do. Just come out here, first get the respect of your teammates, then get respect to your coaches, and then go out there and play fast."
