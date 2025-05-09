What Grade Do Raiders Get For 2025 Offseason?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a lot of goals next season. The Raiders are trying to bounce back and get things going in the right direction after a disappointing 2024 season. The Silver and Black have done a lot this offseason to get their franchise in the best position to be successful. New head coach Pete Carroll will make sure that the team is ready to play every Sunday.
The Raiders will have their work cut out for them just by the teams that are in the AFC West division. The Raiders will see the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers twice.
All those teams made the playoffs last season. But the Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers have not been able to dethrone the Chiefs for the AFC West crown. The Chiefs have won the division for the last nine seasons.
One of the Raiders first goals will be to win the AFC West. The team wants to get back into the playoffs, and one way they can guarantee themselves that is by winning the AFC West. It will not be an easy task, but the Raiders always play hard when it comes to division games.
This offseason the Raiders have gotten better in several areas on both sides of the ball. And they also got better in the coaches they have brought in.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently gave the Raiders their AFC West Report Card.
Offseason grade: C+
Key additions: QB Geno Smith, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Ashton Jeanty, CB Eric Stokes, S Jeremy Chinn, LB Elandon Roberts
Key losses: LB Robert Spillane, CB Nate Hobbs, S Marcus Epps, S Tre’von Moehrig, LB Divine Deablo, QB Gardner Minshew
The Raiders improved at head coach and quarterback, the two most important places on any football team’s ledger. First, they brought in 73-year-old Pete Carroll to run the show, giving the organization some chops after years of floundering. Then, they traded for Smith, a veteran who played for Carroll during their shared time with the Seattle Seahawks.
The rest of the roster is still a giant question mark. The offensive line has a quality player in Kolton Miller at left tackle, but the other spots are either handled by youngsters such as Jackson Powers-Johnson or held down by underwhelming names. The offense will go through second-year sensation Brock Bowers at tight end, along with first-round running back Ashton Jeanty.
