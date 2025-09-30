Analyzing Where the Raiders Go from Here
The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Chicago Bears was another tough loss for a Raiders organization that has suffered many of them over the past few seasons. Las Vegas made so many changes over the offseason; it was fair to believe this season would be different for the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas' offseason moves appeared to make them more competitive on paper. However, four weeks into the season, the results that matter the most have largely ended up as losses for the Silver and Black.
Raiders Gave a Glimpse
The Raiders fell to 1-3 but still have the rest of the season to turn things around. The Raiders started 1-3 two season ago and turned things around after firing Josh McDaniels. While there will not be a midseason coaching change this time around, the Raiders have reason to hope a turnaround is near.
Las Vegas' loss on Sunday was a tough one for everyone involved, but the Raiders did several things that could translate to success as the season progresses. Following Sunday's loss to the Bears, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted the Raiders have made tangible progress so far.
"Geno [Smith] ran the ball really well out of the pocket and got out of there. So, all of that comes back to -- it's about the football. We gave the ball up too much, and it wasn't that they scored with it because I think somebody said some stat about we've had a ton of turnovers here at Allegiant, and opponents have scored like [13] points off those turnovers," Carroll said.
"So, it just paints a picture of where we're capable of going. It happens to be 1-3, and I can't do nothing about that right now, but what we do going forward is build from this opportunity to be a balanced, well presented, difficult defense to run the football at, the team that can stay on to and do those things right."
Las Vegas' losing streak has hit three games. Considering they lost 10 games in a row at one point last season, it is not hard to see things potentially spiraling for the Raiders again this season. Carroll and the Raiders must quickly figure things out before this season goes downhill.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.