Will Raiders' Crosby Lead the NFL in Sacks?
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby missed the most time of his NFL career in 2024.
In fact, missing any time at all would be the most time Crosby has ever missed. Before last season, Crosby never missed a game.
The fact that the four-time Pro Bowler could not be on the field giving his all with his teammates had to upset him terribly. If he can be out on the field, Crosby will make it happen.
Now, fully healthy, Crosby returns to the field, looking to mow down all the competition in front of him. Being injured and having to watch games from the sideline or his couch lit a fire inside him.
We could see a whole different version of Crosby, which would be nightmarish considering the Crosby we saw before he got injured.
Could Crosby lead the NFL in sacks in 2025? Let’s make the case for him taking the sack crown, and also consider why it might not happen.
Crosby still managed seven and a half sacks last season before missing the final four games of the season. Before that, he finished with 14.5, which ranked sixth in the NFL.
Last season, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5. Hendrickson is without a contract extension, so his mind may not be entirely focused on football if he suits up for Cincinnati this season.
While a three-sack increase would be a major jump for Crosby, especially off a major injury, there is no reason to think he could make it happen. He is in the backfield constantly, having led the NFL in tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons before 2024.
However, Crosby’s career-best sack total still left him outside of the top five two years ago. 14.5 would have placed him second.
If some of the top sack artists in our game have down seasons again, Crosby could jump players like Hendrickson or Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.
Crosby coming back from an injury and leading the NFL in sacks would add to his illustrious career and grow his legend within the organization.
It is something he will certainly strive for, so expect Crosby to try to destroy quarterbacks every time he gets off the snap.
