Here's How the Raiders' Defensive Line Stacks Up
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been the best unit for this team this season once again. They are playing upfront. Stopping the run and getting after the quarterback. They are looking to improve each game and every week at practice.
The Silver and Black have been doing just that, and you see it take place on the field. A lot of credit has to go to this defensive coaching staff, which is led by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Graham has been great for this Raiders organization. They have been getting better each season that Graham has been here and he is doing the same thing this season. The one area that has this defense playing good football is the defense line. That group has been where the defense is making most of the noise. They are led by the best defensive player in the NFL, Maxx Crosby. He has been doing his thing and causing a lot of problems for this defense.
PFF ranked the Raiders defensive line at No. 21 so far this season.
Jonah Laulu taking over on Raiders defensive line
Another player having a breakout season on the defensive line has been defensive lineman Jonah Laulu. He has been a great addition to this defense and he is proving himself.
"Yeah, I may have said earlier on, that when we first came here and are looking through the film and trying to pick out guys and see stuff, I thought he looked like he really showed traits that, 'Why isn't he a starter?' said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll "And so, we've just treated him like that the whole time that we've talked to him and coached him and set our expectations for him, and he's totally living up to it. He's playing great football."
"It's not just size, weight, speed thing, it's his heart, the intensity that he plays with, the technique you saw, great pass rushes over the last couple weeks where he's winning one on ones, and he's doing a tremendous job. The plays we like the most were the perimeter tackles that he made out on the edge, just showing great effort, really complete effort. So, I'm really fired up for him."
"He's kind of come out of nowhere, and a local kid and all that kind of stuff. It's a great story, but he's doing it by hard work. Robbie's [Leonard] doing a great job with him, and just can't wait to see what happens next."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Week 7.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these rankings.