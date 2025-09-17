Comparing Raiders' Performance From Week 1 to Week 2
After two weeks of the National Football League regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders sit at 1-1 heading into Week 3. They would have liked to start the season 2-0, but that is not the case They are still in a good position early on this season.
The Raiders started the season on a high note by going on the road and winning the first game of the season. That was a great sign to see for this Raiders team. Road games for the Raiders have not been too kind for them, but they got it done in Week 1.
In Week 2, it was a completely different story for the Silver and Black in Week 2. They had an opportunity to go up early in the AFC West with a win and show they can beat a good team. As well as to show they could win games consistently. The Raiders overall did not have a good team performance. The offense struggled from the start of the game to the end.
It was one that they would like to forget. The defense did everything they could to keep this team in the game, but it was not enough. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said that they let one get away in Week 2.
Raiders Performance from Week 1 to Week 2
Week 1 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Patriots:
- Overall: 71.9
- Offense: 72.7
- Pass: 80.1
- PBLK: 67.0
- RECV: 78.8
- RUN: 55.1
- RBLK: 53.6
Defense Vs Patriots
- Defense: 66.2
- RDEF: 71.5
- TACK: 79.1
- PRSH: 70.7
- COV: 57.2
- SPEC: 57.2
Week 2 PFF Overall Grades
Offense Vs Chargers
- Overall: 53.1
- Offense: 54.1
- Pass: 34.4
- PBLK: 73.5
- RECV: 55.9
- RUN: 70.5
- RBLK: 53.6
Defense Vs Eagles
- Defense: 50.9
- RDEF: 65.3
- TACK: 59.0
- PRSH: 55.3
- COV: 43.4
- SPEC: 69.2
From these numbers we see the drop off from the Raiders offense from Week 1 to Week 2. The quarterback play effect the wide receivers. The run was improved in Week 2.
One the defense side they took a bit of a hit. Where the Raiders defense dropped mainly was in the coverage department. The Raiders look to regroup in Week 3.
