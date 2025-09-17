Raiders Today

Comparing Raiders' Performance From Week 1 to Week 2

How did the Las Vegas Raiders differ from their Week 1 win compared to their rough Week 2 loss?

Michael Canelo

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

After two weeks of the National Football League regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders sit at 1-1 heading into Week 3. They would have liked to start the season 2-0, but that is not the case They are still in a good position early on this season.

The Raiders started the season on a high note by going on the road and winning the first game of the season. That was a great sign to see for this Raiders team. Road games for the Raiders have not been too kind for them, but they got it done in Week 1.

In Week 2, it was a completely different story for the Silver and Black in Week 2. They had an opportunity to go up early in the AFC West with a win and show they can beat a good team. As well as to show they could win games consistently. The Raiders overall did not have a good team performance. The offense struggled from the start of the game to the end.

eee
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walk off the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It was one that they would like to forget. The defense did everything they could to keep this team in the game, but it was not enough. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said that they let one get away in Week 2.

Raiders Performance from Week 1 to Week 2

Week 1 PFF Overall Grades

Offense vs Patriots:

Overall: 71.9
Offense: 72.7
Pass: 80.1
PBLK: 67.0
RECV: 78.8
RUN: 55.1
RBLK: 53.6

dd
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Defense Vs Patriots

Defense: 66.2
RDEF: 71.5
TACK: 79.1
PRSH: 70.7
COV: 57.2
SPEC: 57.2

Week 2 PFF Overall Grades

Offense Vs Chargers

Overall: 53.1
Offense: 54.1
Pass: 34.4
PBLK: 73.5
RECV: 55.9
RUN: 70.5
RBLK: 53.6

ee
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Defense Vs Eagles

Defense: 50.9
RDEF: 65.3
TACK: 59.0
PRSH: 55.3
COV: 43.4
SPEC: 69.2

From these numbers we see the drop off from the Raiders offense from Week 1 to Week 2. The quarterback play effect the wide receivers. The run was improved in Week 2.

ee
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

One the defense side they took a bit of a hit. Where the Raiders defense dropped mainly was in the coverage department. The Raiders look to regroup in Week 3.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO