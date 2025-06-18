How Will the Raiders Keep Cam Ward in Check?
The Las Vegas Raiders have some tough games on their schedule early in 2025. They go up against the Los Angeles Chargers in week two and have to face the Washington Commanders on the road in week three; both opponents made the playoffs last year.
The Raiders are one of the most improved teams in the NFL, but both of those teams have what it takes to beat them. Even their season opener against the New England Patriots is a toss-up, and the Raiders may have three or more losses early on in the season.
That's why the Raiders need to win as many games as possible, and that's why their Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans is crucial for them to secure. The Titans are still in a vulnerable state, and before they can get their season rolling, the Raiders have to win this game at Allegiant Stadium.
The biggest thing to look out for in this game is how effective the Raiders will be at keeping Cam Ward in check and making him uncomfortable orchestrating the Titans' offense. He's a gunslinger and as good as the Raiders offense can be, they lack a lot of depth in the backfield.
Even with their lack of star power, the Raiders can still make this a difficult game for Ward. He'd still be in his rookie season, and five weeks isn't sufficient time for him to get his bearings yet. This will especially be the case if the Raiders' defensive front can get pressure on him early and often.
Meanwhile, the Raiders can keep this game out of reach if their offense gets a rhythm going and allows their leadership and stars to make plays. The Titans have a good defense of their own, but it's only a matter of time until Ashton Jeanty rips off a huge run or Brock Bowers gets his fifth catch of the drive, and the Titans' defense has no answer for any of it.
The Raiders have no excuse to lose this game at home, and if they do, it'll be due to their inability to keep Ward from throwing the ball across the field. He doesn't have a lot of receiving options with the Titans, but if he's able to gain confidence and get into a rhythm of his own, then the Raiders may be in trouble.
