Raiders Wide Receiver Position Battles in Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders take the field for the first time today for their first training camp practice. It is going to be an exciting time for the Raiders and Raider Nation. It is the start of a new season, and begins with training camp. This is where the Raiders are going to figure out who will make the roster heading into the regular season and which position battles will be for the taking.
One position that the Silver and Black will have a lot of competition at is wide receiver. That position will be crucial for the Raiders this season, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out. The only thing we know about the wide receiver positions is that Jakobi Meyers is the true No.1 wide receiver for the Raiders. He is going to be the leader in that group too.
Meyers had a great son last year. It was the first time in his career that he had a 1000-yard season. Last season also saw Meyers come up big for the Raiders when they needed a receiver that they could rely on.
The craziest stat all of last season was Meyers not dropping one pass all season. That is great for the Raiders. That is the type of wide receiver you want playing for your team.
But after Meyers on the Raiders receiver depth chart, it is wide open. The Raiders are bringing back Meyers and Tre Tucker from last year, who had an impact on the offense side of the ball for the receivers. The Raiders this season will be going with a lot of young, talented wide receivers. The Raiders selected a few wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the second round, they took Jack Bech out of TCU. Bech was one of the best receivers in college football last season, and he only had one dropped pass. That is something that was important for the Raiders. The Raiders also took Dont'e Thornton Jr. in the fourth round and Tommy Mellott in the sixth round out of Montana State.
The Raiders have other receivers that they brought in this offseason as well, who will be battling it out to have a role on the offensive side of the ball. That is going to be a position battle to watch out for in training camp.
